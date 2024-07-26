Playing in full pads Friday for the first time at training camp, the Ravens’ offensive line settled into the trenches and started to even out four days of defensive line dominance.

The defense as a whole has shined through the start of camp, and the front has bullied its offensive counterparts at times. Linemen and outside linebackers have broken through gaps, gotten to the edge and steamrolled through blocks.

Not so much Friday. While there were a few standout plays upfront in 11-on-11 drills, the number dipped. More notably, when the linemen broke off to do one-on-ones for the first time this camp, many of the battles ended in draws.

“The lines both look good,” coach John Harbaugh said. “Now, what you don’t want to do is see guys get crazy with their technique when they put the pads on, and they didn’t. They stayed square. They stayed in control. They had their feet underneath themselves. ... We didn’t have a bunch of mistakes.”

Some of the offensive linemen tied their opponents up at the line in one-on-ones, only giving an inch or 2 throughout the battle. Others were pushed back but directed the defensive player’s momentum past the pocket. Every repetition will be considered and evaluated as the Ravens try to find starters at left guard, right guard and right tackle.

“I think it’s going to all take care of itself,” offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris said. “Each day, as we always evaluate — we evaluate them, they evaluate themselves — and we just want to see how often that person can succeed, and is he succeeding more than the other guy against equal competition? And that usually takes care of itself.”

Second-round draft pick Roger Rosengarten, pictured during minicamp, had mixed results during training camp Friday. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Here are individual observations on the offensive linemen.

Rookie tackle Roger Rosengarten struggled in one of the first 11-on-11 drills — but the rookie was going up against star defensive lineman Justin Madubuike. In one-on-ones, Rosengarten faced outside linebacker Malik Hamm. They were close to equal, with Rosengarten having a slight edge. When they returned to 11-on-11s, Rosengarten had an impressive block against defensive lineman Rayshad Nichols.

Similarly, Daniel Faalele had struggles in 11-on-11s, where he’s primarily played inside. He got caught with flat feet and relied on his length to keep himself in front of the rusher. That threw him off balance at times. However, D’Alessandris said Faalele’s footwork is not bad and that he’s also learning a new position at right guard. Madubuike had the slight edge in an individual drill with Faalele, but Faalele held strong against defensive lineman Broderick Washington.

Guard Andrew Vorhees also had the pleasure of challenging Madubuike. He, too, had his struggles. Vorhees looked much stronger in his individual drill against defensive lineman Travis Jones. Both reps were close, with each walking away with a slight victory.

Tyler Linderbaum won his individual battles against Jones and defensive lineman Michael Pierce. Linderbaum looked like the Pro Bowl center he is.

Veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley twice took on young outside linebacker Tavius Robinson in one-on-ones. He came out on top in one, and the second was a tie.

Patrick Mekari and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh battled all day. Oweh got past Mekari a few times, but the veteran offensive lineman, who plays all across the line, had his share of victories as well.

Overall, the offensive line had the edge in about 17 of the 24 one-on-ones. The Ravens had struggles in pass protection in team drills, but blitzes seemed to be the primary source of confusion.

Harbaugh said the Ravens would “love” to have their offensive line depth chart figured out by their preseason opener — they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 9 — but indicated that that timetable might be unrealistic.

“That’s the best-case scenario,” Harbaugh said of a quick resolution. “I don’t necessarily expect it to be the case — the game is a big deal. So, if you go into that first week with a good idea and the game confirms everything, then you’d feel great and you’re in a good spot. If you don’t, then you’re OK. You just keep working the guys in as you go. If one guy establishes himself, then the next guy then the next guy, then you have a line and you have your depth chart.”

Attendance

Along with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was sidelined once again by an illness, the Ravens were missing outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (neck) and defensive back Christian Matthew. Harbaugh said Van Noy’s injury is not serious.

Running back Keaton Mitchell (knee), rookie outside linebacker Adisa Isaac (hamstring), inside linebacker Yvandy Rigby and cornerback T.J. Tampa (sports hernia) remain out.

Stock report