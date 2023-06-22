The Ravens will open 15 practices to the general public, free of charge, during their 2023 training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, the team announced Thursday. On July 29, the Ravens will host a free afternoon practice at M&T Bank Stadium.

Approximately 1,000 people can attend sessions at the practice facility, and fans can visit the team’s training camp website or the Ravens’ Mobile App starting July 12 at 11 a.m. to claim a parking pass for those practices. Each pass will allow one car load of fans into the session.

Fans can also reserve tickets for the July 29 practice at M&T Bank Stadium, which will take place before the Orioles face the New York Yankees at Camden Yards.

“We know the Ravens Flock is excited to see the 2023 Ravens in action,” senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs said in a press release. “With the return of many core players, the addition of talented free agents and the arrival of new draft picks, Training Camp provides fans with a unique chance to watch the team prepare for the season ahead.”

Training camp starts on July 26 and goes until Aug. 18. The Ravens will host joint practices with the Washington Commanders August 15 and 16, which will be open to fans. After each open practice there will be an autograph session for children ages 6-14.

The open practices will take place at the following times and dates, though details are subject to change:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26 — 2:35 PM

THURSDAY, JULY 27 — 2:20 PM

FRIDAY, JULY 28 — 2:05 PM

M&T BANK STADIUM PRACTICE: SATURDAY, JULY 29 — 12:45 PM

MONDAY, JULY 31 — 2:20 PM

TUESDAY , AUGUST 1 — 2:05 PM

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2 — 1:35 PM

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3 — 1:35 PM

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8 — 1:35 PM

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9 — 1:35 PM

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10 — 1:35 PM

MONDAY, AUGUST 14 — 1:35 PM

JOINT PRACTICE WITH COMMANDERS: TUESDAY, AUGUST 15 — 9:30 AM

JOINT PRACTICE WITH COMMANDERS: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16 — 9:30 AM

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17 — 1:35 PM

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18 — 1:35 PM