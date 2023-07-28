Since training camp has started, everything other than the Ravens’ offense — specifically Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers, and Odell Beckham Jr — has felt like an afterthought. Many defensive players have been asked questions framed with some variation of “everyone is talking about the offense, but what about you?”

And yet, that fixation on the offense is for a good reason: the richest player in franchise history, a new coordinator and a new coterie of receivers, comes with high expectations.

But on Wednesday, after the hottest practice of camp so far, where that offense lacked explosiveness, the Ravens’ new offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, seemed to temper expectations some.

“We’re not where we want to be yet, but we shouldn’t be,” Monken said. “That’s why we practice; that’s why we meet; that’s why you get out there, and there are times when you’re like, ‘Wow, that’s the way this looks,’ and then there are others where you’re like, ‘That isn’t anything like we want it to look.’ That’s part of what you do, and then you fix that, and you get better on that, and then you find what your pieces do best, and then you try to fit that within your scheme.”

Monken, who was the offensive coordinator at the University of Georgia before joining the Ravens ahead of this season, has been praised for how quick the offense has looked since the minicamp. His predecessor, Greg Roman, was criticized during his tenure for the Ravens’ pace from the huddle to the line of scrimmage. Monken said that the purpose of the pace is to give the quarterback “enough time to assess the defense.”

“I’m a firm believer that if you want your quarterback to play his best, you’ve got to empower him,” Monken said, adding that quarterbacks often become more invested in game planning and evaluating defenses when they have this much control of the offense.

Jackson revealed earlier in the week that the biggest change in this new offense has been playing without the wristband he has worn since he became a starter five seasons ago. The wristband had play calls written on it, but Monken said the switch was intentional for “communicating calls” at this point in the offense.

“He has to hear what I say; he has to process the call; he has to regurgitate to the players; he has to get the cadence,” Monken said. “We can always wear wristbands. Wristbands are easy; you just read it. Hard is learning the offense, being able to process and make the calls.”

Zay Flowers is in the mix as a returner

Flowers, who didn’t practice on Friday, returned punts in college at Boston College. He didn’t have eye-popping stats as a returner (6 returns for 43 yards), but he has the speed and shiftiness required for the role. Last season Devin Duvernay was the team’s starting kick and punt returner, where he was effective, returning one kick for a touchdown.

Still, Special team coordinator Chris Horton didn’t rule Flowers out as a potential returner.

“Zay has done a good job. He’s got natural ball skills,” Horton said. “He’s got a natural ability to run after the catch, and then it’s like anything else if a guy can help us anywhere — any position on the field — we’re going to give those guys an opportunity.”

Kyle Hamilton is settling in at safety

Hamilton was the Ravens’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He was considered one of the most talented prospects regardless of position coming out of Notre Dame, where he was listed as a free safety. But in his first year in Baltimore, he played as a cornerback in the nickel while Chuck Clark and Marcus Wiliams were the starting safeties.

With Clark traded in the offseason, Hamilton has played safety throughout the first three days of training camp and has fared well, intercepting Lamar Jackson, and had his fair share of pass deflections.

His play has encouraged defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.