Attendance

Left early: Safety Geno Stone. Stone limped out of practice after suffering an apparent lower body injury during a red zone period near the end of practice. Harbaugh said the injury didn’t appear serious but he would have more information in the future.

Notes: Monday’s practice was the Ravens’ first in football pads, giving players the first opportunity to play full speed and make tackles. However, players still cannot hit the quarterback, and there aren’t many big hits as players look to keep teammates healthy. Nonetheless, Monday’s practice had an intensity that the others didn’t. “I had a blast,” said defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who said he was excited for the pads because playing without them “doesn’t show much,” especially for linemen.