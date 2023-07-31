The Ravens opened their second week of training camp Monday. Here’s what you need to know.
Attendance
Did not participate: Running back J.K. Dobbins (physically-unable-to-perform list), fullback Patrick Ricard (hip, PUP list), wide receivers Zay Flowers (illness) and Rashod Bateman (soreness, PUP list), outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (soreness, non-football-injury list).
Left early: Safety Geno Stone. Stone limped out of practice after suffering an apparent lower body injury during a red zone period near the end of practice. Harbaugh said the injury didn’t appear serious but he would have more information in the future.
Notes: Monday’s practice was the Ravens’ first in football pads, giving players the first opportunity to play full speed and make tackles. However, players still cannot hit the quarterback, and there aren’t many big hits as players look to keep teammates healthy. Nonetheless, Monday’s practice had an intensity that the others didn’t. “I had a blast,” said defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who said he was excited for the pads because playing without them “doesn’t show much,” especially for linemen.
Offense
- Lamar Jackson was unofficially 13-for-18, including 6-for-10 in the 11-on-11 period. Jackson was accurate, but his completions mainly came on short gains. Jackson threw a deep pass to Zay Flowers, but Marlon Humphrey smothered Flowers in coverage, resulting in an incompletion. Jackson found Odell Beckham Jr. for a deep pass during the 7-on-7 period, and the crowd roared as Beckham dove for the ball, but as he came down Beckham lost control. Jackson’s deepest completion of camp is still his throw to Beckham from the first day of practice.
- One of the best highlights of the day came in the red zone. Jackson lobbed a ball to Nelson Agholor, who leaped and snagged the ball over the outstretched arms of Brandon Stephens, drawing cheers from the crowd. Agholor’s catch was the only score in the red zone, however, as the offense continues to not get much going there so far in camp.
- While Jackson and the first-team offense have had little success so far driving the ball downfield, Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson were effective throwing deep on Monday. Huntley found Laquon Treadwell going down one sideline for the longest gain of the day. Johnson connected with Tarik Black on a pair of deep throws down both sidelines on back-to-back plays.
- Marlon Humphrey looked poised for an interception while defending Beckham, but Beckham deflected the ball into the air with one hand and caught it. Humphrey threw his hands up and then put his face in his palms in frustration.
One thing about @obj, he's going to make the play@Hyundai pic.twitter.com/uJmRhwhIu4— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 31, 2023
Defense
- Undrafted rookie defensive end Malik Hamm had the day’s best highlight. Hamm, a Baltimore native who had a small section of fans cheering for him, sent Tykeem Doss flying backward to the ground on a rush that would have been a sack. Marlon Humphrey, Roquan Smith, and others ran on the field to celebrate with Hamm. So many players came out that the group eventually knocked Hamm to the ground in the same way he had done Doss moments before.
- Defensive end Jason Madubuike was a problem for the offensive line throughout the day, consistently getting into the backfield. He had two sacks.
- Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips had had a pass thrown directly to him by quarterback Anthony Brown, but Phillips dropped what would have been the first interception by a linebacker so far.
- Brent Urban used his 6-foot-7 frame to knock down a pass attempt from Tyler Huntley that drew some reactions from the fans.
- Safety Kyle Hamilton, who often lined up in and around the box as a rookie, spent part of individual drills practicing with the team’s inside linebackers. Hamilton was a strong run defender and blitzer last season and could see time at several spots on defense this season.
- The defensive line stood up well against any rushing attempts from running backs, with Michael Pierce and Madubuike among those regularly in the mix for tackles.
- Patrick Queen had a few of the biggest hits of the day. The most prominent came during the red zone portion of practice on a catch by Justice Hill. Queen sent Hill to the ground and out of bounds on the hit, which stopped a touchdown.
- Arthur Maulet, who the team signed last week, played well in coverage and had an aggressive pass breakup on a ball intended for Dontay Demus Jr.