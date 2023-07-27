The Ravens had their second day of training camp Thursday in Owings Mills. Here’s what you need to know.

Attendance

Notes: Temperatures hit the mid-90s, and an excessive heat warning was issued in the area. Because of this, coach John Harbaugh let offensive linemen do their warmup drills inside before coming out to practice. Players also got longer water breaks between sessions, where many took their jerseys off to ring out sweat or get more air. In the midst of the sweltering heat, quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Johnson somehow sported long-sleeved undershirts beneath their uniforms.