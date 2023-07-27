The Ravens had their second day of training camp Thursday in Owings Mills. Here’s what you need to know.
Attendance
Did not participate: Running back J.K. Dobbins (physically unable to perform list), fullback Patrick Ricard (hip, PUP list), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (soreness, PUP list), wide receiver Makai Polk, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (soreness, non-football-injury list), cornerback Damarion Williams (ankle, PUP list), cornerback Trayvon Mullen (NFI list) and cornerback Jordan Swann.
Left early: Wide receiver Tarik Black
Notes: Temperatures hit the mid-90s, and an excessive heat warning was issued in the area. Because of this, coach John Harbaugh let offensive linemen do their warmup drills inside before coming out to practice. Players also got longer water breaks between sessions, where many took their jerseys off to ring out sweat or get more air. In the midst of the sweltering heat, quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Johnson somehow sported long-sleeved undershirts beneath their uniforms.
Harbaugh said he thought Thursday was much better than the opening day of practice, but it didn’t appear that way for the offense.
Offense
- After a fast first day when it dominated, the offense looked lethargic, with a distinguishably slower pace and lesser attentiveness.
- Unofficially, Jackson finished 15-for-23 in team drills, completing 10 of 14 attempts in the 11-on-11 period and 5 of 9 in the seven-on-seven period.
- Odell Beckham Jr. went without a catch, but it wasn’t that he could not get open. When he was open, Jackson was often scrambling from pressure or looking in a different direction.
- All of the quarterbacks struggled in the red zone periods of practice. The most successful play the offense had was a Nelson Agholor touchdown to begin practice, but other than that there were incompletions and an interception. It began practice with one touchdown in eight tries in the red zone.
- Rookie tight end Travis Vokolek stood out, catching four passes. At one point he caught three in a row from Johnson.
- Tight end Isaiah likely appeared more comfortable and was more active than in the first practice. He caught three passes from Jackson and had perhaps the longest gain of the day. The other long reception was from tight end Charlie Kolar, who missed much of last season while battling injuries. Harbaugh said Kolar is “ready to go.”
- Zay Flowers was less dominant than he was on the first day but still caught two passes from Jackson, both on underneath routes. The first-round draft pick continues to be the lone Ravens receiver to warm up without gloves on, a point fans often yell about.
- Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley didn’t look as quick in protections, resulting in some sacks and errant throws from the quarterback due to the pressure.
- As he did Wednesday, the Ravens’ sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, worked with the first-string offensive line.
Defense
- In a practice that lacked the energy of the opening day’s session, safety Marcus Williams delivered. Williams had perhaps the day’s best highlight, punching the ball out of Mark Andrews’ gloves for an incompletion as Andrews attempted to reel the ball in. The play drew roars late in a practice where there weren’t many.
- Harbaugh said he was impressed by how Williams made that play without tackling Andrews or making any contact, such that Harbaugh began reflecting on how talented NFL players are. For Williams, however, the play was simple. “What about it?” Williams deadpanned after being asked about the play. “I get the ball all the time. It’s nothing new to me. I mean, I just look at the ball. When the ball is there, I just attack it. That’s what the game is about, right?”
- If Williams had the best highlight, defensive back Jaquan Amos was right behind him. Amos, a rookie who was known for his run-stopping prowess coming out of Ball State, jumped in front of a route in the end zone and picked off a Tyler Huntley pass. Amos and the rest of the defense danced and celebrated on the sideline.
- The defensive line got in the backfield with ease once, putting a stop to any reverse and most running attempts.
- Justin Madubuike got to Jackson on what would have been a sack, and Ar’Darius Washington got another sack on Johnson on a blitz.
- Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis had one of the best pass breakups of the day. He launched in front of a Huntley pass that was nearly intercepted.
- Justin Tucker made all of his field goal attempts except for one on which there appeared to be an issue with the ball placement; Jordan Stout, the punter and holder, threw the ball away to the defense.