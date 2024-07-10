The Ravens will hold 20 free open practices during training camp this summer at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, the team announced Tuesday. Parking passes can be claimed starting Wednesday morning.

Approximately 1,000 people can attend sessions at the practice facility, which run from July 21 to Aug. 15. Fans can visit the team’s training camp website or the Ravens’ mobile app starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday to claim a parking pass for the practices. Each pass will admit one car’s worth of fans into the requested session.

Because of construction at M&T Bank Stadium and the Aug. 6 FC Barcelona-AC Milan preseason friendly at the venue, the Ravens will not hold a stadium practice open to fans, as they have in previous years.

A SeatGeek account is required to claim a parking pass. Fans should log in to their account or create a free account at SeatGeek.com or through the SeatGeek mobile app when reserving a pass.

Fans will receive a confirmation email after signing up for a specific practice day. Scheduled practice times and other logistical information will be emailed to fans no later than 48 hours before their selected practice. Fans who are unable to claim passes Wednesday can join a waitlist. When passes become available, waitlisted fans will be notified via email.

Ravens rookies are expected to report to camp by Saturday, and veterans by July 20, the team’s earliest start date in recent memory. Last year, veterans didn’t report until July 25. Under league rules, the Ravens are limited to 16 padded practices in training camp.

The team will host preseason games against the Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 9) and Atlanta Falcons (Aug. 17) before facing the Green Bay Packers (Aug. 24) on the road in their finale. The Ravens’ Week 1 showdown against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, scheduled for Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium, will kick off the NFL season.