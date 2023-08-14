After 14 training camp practices and another preseason win, the Ravens have only so much clarity about their 2023 team. With roster cuts due by Aug. 29, general manager Eric DeCosta has just over two weeks to figure out the 53-man roster.

It won’t be easy. There’s a battle at left guard, a need for another edge rusher and a rash of injuries in the secondary. There are questions about how many quarterbacks and running backs to take. Running back J.K. Dobbins and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser have yet to practice.

Two weeks is plenty of time to win (or lose) a job, though. The Ravens will host joint practices against the Washington Commanders on Tuesday and Wednesday, play them at FedEx Field next Monday and wrap up their preseason on the road Aug. 26 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After a relatively injury-free 20-19 win Saturday over the Philadelphia Eagles, here’s how the Ravens’ initial roster could come together.

Offense (25)

Running back Justice Hill gets tackled by Eagles safety Justin Evans during Saturday night's game. Hill is on track to begin his fourth season as a Raven. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Quarterback (2): Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

After a difficult 2022 season, Huntley has looked more and more like an above-average backup quarterback. The same can’t be said for Josh Johnson, whose struggles in camp carried over into the preseason opener, when the Ravens had just two first-half drives of longer than three plays. Huntley’s minor hamstring injury should give Johnson more opportunities to prove he belongs on the roster, but it’s unclear whether the Ravens are even interested in keeping three quarterbacks.

Running back (4): Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Melvin Gordon III, J.K. Dobbins (physically-unable-to-perform list)

The Ravens haven’t kept four running backs on their initial roster since 2020. If Dobbins returns to practice and proves himself game ready, would DeCosta really make space for Hill and three backs unlikely to contribute on special teams? The group’s injury history could, ironically, make a bigger room more likely. If the Ravens want to keep just three backs, Gordon’s contract makes him an obvious cut candidate. He’s looked like a potential contributor in camp, but his deal includes no guaranteed money. Undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell, meanwhile, showed off his impressive burst Saturday, but there’s no obvious role for him on special teams or in the offense.

Wide receiver (6): Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Devin Duvernay, Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace

Coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that there’s a “top five” at the position. Will there be a sixth? He acknowledged the possibility earlier in camp, and with the Ravens’ injury concerns at the position, it might not be a bad idea. If they keep six receivers, Wallace’s strong preseason opener, along with his special teams value, should make him the front-runner. Former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell is also getting a look on special teams, and he’s flashed as a red-zone target in camp. James Proche II is on the outside looking in after a forgettable opener. Tarik Black and Sean Ryan have impressed in camp but will need stellar preseasons to get a serious look.

Tight end/fullback (4): Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Patrick Ricard

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Ricard, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who’s spent more time with the offensive line than the tight ends and fullbacks since returning to practice, hasn’t commented on his positional limbo. But it’s hard to believe his roster spot is in jeopardy. The Ravens don’t have a blocker with Ricard’s ability at the position, and they’d save just $1.7 million in cap space if they released him. Kolar’s had a disappointing summer, but this is essentially his first camp. Ben Mason’s impressive offseason has cooled off somewhat, while Travis Vokolek’s stock has risen.

Offensive tackle (4): Ronnie Stanley, Morgan Moses, Patrick Mekari, Daniel Faalele

No surprises here. Don’t be surprised if the Ravens experiment with Faalele inside later in camp, but his focus so far has been on right tackle, where he impressed against the Eagles.

Interior offensive line (5): John Simpson, Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ben Cleveland

Cleveland’s a distant third in the left guard battle, but will the Ravens keep him around anyway? He whiffed badly on one pass-blocking snap Saturday against Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter, a first-round pick and potential star, but had an otherwise solid opener. Still, if the Ravens can find another capable interior lineman, especially one with experience at center, the 2021 third-round pick could be on his way out. Owings Mills native Sam Mustipher had a good showing at center Saturday and can’t be counted out, though Mekari’s experience there gives the Ravens some cover.

Defense (25)

Daryl Worley, celebrating a sack Saturday night, was the Ravens’ most valuable defender against Philadelphia, but the secondary’s roster squeeze could leave him without a Week 1 spot. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Defensive line (6): Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Broderick Washington, Travis Jones, Brent Urban, Angelo Blackson

Attendance hasn’t been a problem in camp, an encouraging development for a group hampered by injuries to Jones (hyperextended knee) and Pierce (season-ending biceps tear) early last year. Blackson has had a quiet camp, but most reserve run-stuffers do. If the Ravens keep six linemen, the ninth-year veteran has to be the favorite for the last spot.

Outside linebacker (4): Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson, Tyus Bowser (non-football-injury list)

Malik Harrison and Trenton Simpson’s inside-outside versatility lends this group some depth, but not enough. Bowser missed mandatory minicamp with a minor knee injury, then entered camp on the NFI list. Harbaugh said two weeks ago that he didn’t know when Bowser, who was still limping around the sideline Saturday, might return. Given Oweh and Ojabo’s injury history, the Ravens will have to be proactive. Kyle Van Noy and Jadeveon Clowney have made recent visits to Owings Mills, but the wait for a new signing drags on.

Inside linebacker (5): Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Trenton Simpson, Del’Shawn Phillips

Phillips has had the best camp of any inside linebacker on the roster bubble, getting the early upper hand on Kristian Welch and Josh Ross. He also was perhaps the position’s top performer against Philadelphia. Welch finished behind only Harrison last year in special teams snaps, but the NFL’s new kickoff rules could keep the Ravens from stockpiling their usual numbers at the position.

Cornerback (6): Marlon Humphrey, Rock Ya-Sin, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion “Pepe” Williams, Kyu Kelly, Arthur Maulet

No group is harder to prognosticate than this one. Kevon Seymour, one of the Ravens’ most consistent cornerbacks in camp and a proven special teams contributor, has flexibility as a vested veteran. If the Ravens need to place a corner on injured reserve to start the season — Ya-Sin, Armour-Davis, Williams and Maulet all missed Saturday’s game with minor injuries — they could bring Seymour back as a replacement after releasing him. Along with Humphrey and Ya-Sin, Armour-Davis, Williams and Kelly should be safe as recent draft picks. Maulet has recent starting experience. Almost everyone’s on a cheap deal. These next two weeks will be critical.

Safety (4): Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone, Brandon Stephens

Stephens considers himself a “do-it-all” defensive back. He played outside cornerback almost exclusively Saturday, and he’s lined up in the slot and as a deep safety in camp. After three years, though, it’s unclear where he fits best in this defense. He’s among the contenders vying to take over Hamilton’s old nickel back role. So is Ar’Darius Washington, another young safety who’s played more like a cornerback in camp and come on strong recently. Daryl Worley was the Ravens’ most valuable defender against Philadelphia, but the secondary’s roster squeeze could leave him without a Week 1 spot.

Special teams (3)

Specialists (3): Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Tyler Ott