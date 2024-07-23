Just days after he agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, safety Eddie Jackson made a strong impression in training camp.

During Monday’s practice, Jackson intercepted a pass from undrafted rookie quarterback Emory Jones, which he likely would have returned for a touchdown in a regular game.

“It felt good, just to get back into the rhythm of things, back into a routine, being able to be out there to compete and make plays,” he said.

The two-time Pro Bowler, who spent seven seasons with the Chicago Bears, visited with the Ravens and met with coaches, training staff and equipment staff before agreeing Friday to sign with Baltimore.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“It’s a perfect fit for me to come in and compete and do what I got to do to help the team get better, and hopefully win a Super Bowl,” Jackson said.

Being able to contribute to Baltimore’s high-powered defense was definitely a draw. In 2023, the Ravens were tied with the Browns for the fewest yards per attempt allowed at 5.9 yards.

Jackson is excited to come in and contribute to the success that he’s seen from Baltimore in recent years. The Bears have not won a playoff game since 2010, while the Ravens made it to the AFC championship last season and are preparing for the upcoming season with Super Bowl aspirations once again.

“You know when you go out there, you’re working toward something,” Jackson said.

He wants to be the “missing piece” on the Ravens defense, doing whatever he can to contribute and help the team win a title.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Coach John Harbaugh is excited to add Jackson to a safety room headlined by All-Pro Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, remembering how difficult of a matchup Jackson was when Baltimore played Chicago.

“A pro, a great demeanor,” Harbaugh said of his first impressions. “Eddie Jackson seems like he’s been picking up the defense. I mean, he’s only been here for, gosh, a little over 24 hours or so, and he didn’t make any mistakes that I saw.”

While Jackson is new to the team, the locker room is full of familiar faces. He’s reuniting with inside linebacker Roquan Smith, a teammate in Chicago from 2018 to 2022, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey and running back Derrick Henry, former teammates at Alabama.

“I think he’s a great asset for our team,” Smith said. “With the pieces that we have here and then with his talent and having him in his role, I think it’ll go well for us.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Florida native was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 and 2019, but missed time in 2021 due to a hamstring injury and the last two seasons due to foot injuries. He was released by the Bears in February to free up $12.6 million in salary cap space.

Now in Baltimore, Jackson wants to prove that he’s still a Pro Bowl-caliber player.

“I still can go out there, I can compete, I can fly around, make plays,” he said. “I can come and contribute to the team. I know the type of person I am off the field as well, just want to show that around the league and to everyone.”