Ravens camp updates, Day 4: WR Zay Flowers not dressed for stadium practice

Published 7/29/2023 1:10 p.m. EDT, Updated 7/29/2023 1:21 p.m. EDT

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers catches a ball during organized team activities Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Owings Mills. (Photo by Steve Ruark for the Baltimore Banner) (Steve Ruark/The Baltimore Banner)
Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers’ grand debut Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium will have to wait.

The first-round pick is expected to miss his second straight practice with an illness. Flowers took the field in a face mask and sweats before the team’s fourth session started in the early afternoon.

Running back J.K. Dobbins, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams also remain sidelined. All started camp on the PUP list.

This post will be updated.

jonas.shaffer@thebaltimorebanner.com

