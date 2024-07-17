When the biggest storyline is Lamar Jackson’s weight, that means you’ve had a pretty routine offseason of organized team activities and minicamp.

With no contract disputes like the negotiations with Jackson last year, and decent attendance for the optional portions, the Ravens’ practices have been mostly drama free.

There were still storylines that played out, and some hinted at bigger battles to come once the Ravens’ veterans report for training camp Saturday and the team participates in its first practice Sunday.

Here are five storylines that emerged from minicamp that should shape what you watch for at training camp:

Who is the safety plan for the safeties?

Safety Ar’Darius Washington (29) runs a drill during the Baltimore Ravens’ organized team activities on June 4. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Marcus Williams dealt with multiple injuries, including a serious pectoral injury last year. Kyle Hamilton dealt with a knee injury last season and had an operation on his elbow during OTAs, causing him to sit out. If either one of them deals with injury once the regular season starts, the Ravens need to have a plan, since they no longer have Geno Stone.

Through minicamp, a number of players had extra opportunities with Hamilton out. More often than not, Ar’Darius Washington was the benefactor, patrolling the field alongside Williams. But the 2021 undrafted free agent, who has struggled with injuries, has competition in a 2024 seventh-round pick, Sanoussi Kane, and two local undrafted rookies, Beau Brade and Jordan Toles.

Kane looked good, playing with intensity and picking off a few passes, although he didn’t line up often against the first-team offense. Toles, a Morgan State player, was mostly quiet, although he had a few standout practices. Brade, who went to River Hill in Howard County followed by the University of Maryland, was limited by an injury through OTAs before returning for minicamp.

Deadline for the offensive line

Offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris is seen on the third day of Ravens minicamp on June 13. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Harbaugh said during minicamp that he would like to have an idea of who will be the starters on the offensive line by the second week of training camp. That’s a tall task, considering the Ravens are replacing three starters. They drafted Roger Rosengarten in the second round, but he might need time to grow before he’s ready to take on a starting role.

The Ravens didn’t bring in any big names in free agency, so there aren’t clear starters other than center Tyler Linderbaum and left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Case in point, offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris rotated players along the line all through OTAs and minicamp, and not just in terms of who started but also what position each played. Veterans, rookies, depth players and free agents all got looks at multiple positions.

With Harbaugh’s second-week target, the Ravens will need to start narrowing down the options, not only to give offensive line practices some consistency, but also to give the quarterbacks and running backs an idea of who they’ll be working with.

Small sample sizes, large roles

Outside linebackers Odafe Oweh (99) and David Ojabo (90) laugh together during Baltimore Ravens minicamp on June 11. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Trenton Simpson, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson, Ben Cleveland, Daniel Faalele — these are all players we’ve seen do well and do poorly, but all of their performances have come in small samples. It’s too soon to truly assess their abilities, but they could be called upon to play very large roles this season.

Simpson, who is close to a lock to step in for Patrick Queen, looks like he’s in fantastic shape, and he impressed his coaches. Ojabo, who is one of the candidates to help make up for the loss of outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, is still working his way back from injury. Meanwhile, Robinson looked good and got some reps against the starting offense — but he did so while other outside linebackers, like Ojabo, were injured.

Cleveland did not see much time with the first-stringers on the offensive line, but he and Faalele moved to various positions.

On top of that, there will be several players who have no NFL experience pushing for spots. First-round cornerback Nate Wiggins might be a Day-1 starter, Rosengarten is right in the offensive line mix, and third-round outside linebacker Adisa Isaac has yet to show what he’s got as he’s been dealing with injury.

The spring in Josh Johnson’s step

Quarterback Josh Johnson (17) throws during the third day of Ravens minicamp on June 13. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

If Jackson gets hurt, the Ravens’ Super Bowl hopes are basically over. But that would probably be true with any team. Outside of Nick Foles carrying the Eagles to a Super Bowl, there are very few backups who have the ability to get their team to the ultimate goal.

But it might not be as dire as some may think. With Jackson gone for seven of the nine open sessions of organized team activities, Johnson got a lot of reps. And the 38-year-old looked good by the eye test.

Johnson connected with wide receiver Rashod Bateman on some deep balls and hit other players on tight passes. The fact that he’s so old might cause some to balk, but it also means he’s done well enough to maintain a spot on an NFL roster over the constant flow of newer and younger quarterbacks coming into the league each year.

How healthy can they stay?

Baltimore Ravens cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (44) and Damarion Williams (24) run a drill during practice on May 22. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Marlon Humphrey dealt with injuries all last season, and he returned this offseason only to be limited by some “nagging things,” as Harbaugh called them. Humphrey has the chance to be really important to the Ravens this season, especially with his ability to slide into the slot. But should he miss games, the Ravens have a whole group of young cornerbacks waiting for an opportunity, including two the team drafted this year. With his up-and-down performance last year and hefty price tag, Humphrey needs to stay healthy and prove his worth.

Humphrey isn’t the only player whose health will be monitored throughout training camp. Hamilton’s injury shouldn’t be serious, but he is essential to this defense. Isaac hurt his hamstring at rookie camp and still hasn’t returned to the field. Meanwhile, Ojabo slowly amped up but was limited. The Ravens need at least one of those two outside linebackers to be healthy.

Offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees is another one to watch. Although he looked good after coming back from an ACL injury, he hasn’t practiced with full contact yet. His injury caused him to fall in the 2023 draft, but the Ravens saw enough potential in him to trade back in and take him in the seventh round. If he comes back completely and contributes, he could be a steal.

Kicking off the new kickoff

Justin Tucker stands at the podium to answer questions following organized team activities on June 6. (Eric Thompson for The Baltimore Banner)

This is a storyline for everyone as the league adjusts to the new rules, but it’s particularly interesting for the Ravens because they have a former special teams coordinator as a head coach as well as the most famous kicker in the league. OTAs and minicamp were spent trying out new things. Training camp should show which way the Ravens are leaning with their approach.

There are a lot of variables to figure out. Who will do the kickoff? Justin Tucker isn’t as simple of an answer as you might think. He can place the ball extremely well, but he’s slender and on the older side, and he may be called upon to tackle more often with these new rules. So punter Jordan Stout, who kicked off at Penn State, could be an option since he’s younger and bigger.

The returner is another question. Straight-line speed could be valuable if the returner gets to the open field, but shiftier players could bounce around blocks. Which brings us to the blocking formation: With special teams players lining up five yards apart, will teams use bulkier players who are better blockers or continue to use skill players as gunners? There’s a lot to watch, and it will be interesting to see how the Ravens’ creativity matches up with the rest of the league.