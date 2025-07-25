Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ third day of training camp Friday in Owings Mills. The team isn’t expected to practice in pads until Monday.
Attendance
Keith Kirkwood missed practice, while fellow wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned following a day off. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie’s work in practice was limited, but coach John Harbaugh said he was fine.
Rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder), inside linebacker Jake Hummel (hand) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles tendon) remain sidelined.
Lamar watch
Unofficially, quarterback Lamar Jackson went 10-for-15 in 11-on-11 work and 7-for-9 in seven-on-seven work. But it wasn’t his sharpest or most explosive day.
With the offense focusing on run-pass-option plays early in practice, most of Jackson’s early throws were aimed near the line of scrimmage. In his next full-team period, he went 4-for-4, which required help from his receivers. In a four-play stretch, wide receiver Rashod Bateman made a sliding catch, running back Justice Hill had a full-extension grab on a check-down, and Hopkins had to reach near his knees to secure a completion on a crossing pattern.
Ravens tight ends lent a helping hand, too. Isaiah Likely had a one-handed catch along the right sideline in seven-on-seven work, and Charlie Kolar had a sliding grab near the left sideline.
Jackson rarely tested the secondary downfield, focusing instead on the short and intermediate areas of the field. But he missed a couple of open targets over the middle, too.
Kicker watch
Rookie Tyler Loop had a flawless afternoon. The sixth-round pick went 10-for-10 on field goal attempts, including a 63-yarder that would’ve been good from longer, and is 16-for-16 overall in camp. Harbaugh congratulated Loop with an enthusiastic high-five afterward. His nine other kicks ranged from 22 to 42 yards.
“It was a good test day,” Harbaugh said of Loop, who apparently hit a 68-yarder earlier in the day. “He had kicks kind of situationally all week, and then to come out here and take it deep like that is a good day.”
Undrafted rookie John Hoyland sat out Friday’s practice after kicking Wednesday and Thursday.
End zone
- A day after Bateman put Nate Wiggins on his highlight reel with a big touchdown catch, the second-year cornerback got his revenge. Wiggins, one of the Ravens’ fastest players, caught up to Bateman on a go route down the right sideline in seven-on-seven action. He closed the gap just in time, getting a hand up to deny Bateman another long completion on a ball that Jackson slightly underthrew.
- Later, in an 11-on-11 period, Wiggins drove aggressively on an intermediate-range throw from Jackson and beat Bateman to the ball near the right hash marks for another breakup. The stop prompted a joint buckle-your-seat belt celebration with cornerback Jaire Alexander.
- “I think he’s going to be one of the best in the league,” safety Kyle Hamilton said. “Nate, he’s one of those guys that’s not afraid to line up against whoever, a nameless, faceless opponent. ‘Line it up, and let’s run it’ — man [coverage], zone, whatever it may be, and today, especially, he’s competing at a high level. … I think he’s probably going to have one of the bigger jumps from last year [to] this year than anybody on the team.”
- Hopkins, who missed practice Thursday for precautionary reasons after an awkward fall Wednesday, made a pair of acrobatic catches in his return to action. Along with the below-his-knees catch early in practice, he had a sliding grab in front of cornerback T.J. Tampa on a deep cross.
- Despite the Ravens’ focus on their presnap operations, penalties were a problem for the offense. There were at least four false-start penalties overall, and Jackson had to take a timeout after apparent confusion over alignment drained the play clock on another play.
- Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh had an impressive end to practice, forcing Jackson out of the pocket with a bull rush against left tackle Ronnie Stanley, then getting close to a sack on the next play after an effective cross chop. The defense was called for an offside on the second play, which ended with a solid gain by wide receiver Zay Flowers in the red zone.
- Rookie defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles nearly had an interception after getting his hands on a pass near the line of scrimmage. Not long after, outside linebacker David Ojabo had a would-be sack after beating backup tackle Joe Noteboom with an outside speed rush.
