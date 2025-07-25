Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ third day of training camp Friday in Owings Mills. The team isn’t expected to practice in pads until Monday.

Attendance

Keith Kirkwood missed practice, while fellow wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned following a day off. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie’s work in practice was limited, but coach John Harbaugh said he was fine.

Rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder), inside linebacker Jake Hummel (hand) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles tendon) remain sidelined.

Lamar watch

Unofficially, quarterback Lamar Jackson went 10-for-15 in 11-on-11 work and 7-for-9 in seven-on-seven work. But it wasn’t his sharpest or most explosive day.

With the offense focusing on run-pass-option plays early in practice, most of Jackson’s early throws were aimed near the line of scrimmage. In his next full-team period, he went 4-for-4, which required help from his receivers. In a four-play stretch, wide receiver Rashod Bateman made a sliding catch, running back Justice Hill had a full-extension grab on a check-down, and Hopkins had to reach near his knees to secure a completion on a crossing pattern.

Ravens tight ends lent a helping hand, too. Isaiah Likely had a one-handed catch along the right sideline in seven-on-seven work, and Charlie Kolar had a sliding grab near the left sideline.

Jackson rarely tested the secondary downfield, focusing instead on the short and intermediate areas of the field. But he missed a couple of open targets over the middle, too.

Kicker watch

Rookie Tyler Loop had a flawless afternoon. The sixth-round pick went 10-for-10 on field goal attempts, including a 63-yarder that would’ve been good from longer, and is 16-for-16 overall in camp. Harbaugh congratulated Loop with an enthusiastic high-five afterward. His nine other kicks ranged from 22 to 42 yards.

“It was a good test day,” Harbaugh said of Loop, who apparently hit a 68-yarder earlier in the day. “He had kicks kind of situationally all week, and then to come out here and take it deep like that is a good day.”

Undrafted rookie John Hoyland sat out Friday’s practice after kicking Wednesday and Thursday.

End zone