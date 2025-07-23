Only a handful of roster spots will be up for grabs at Ravens training camp. And only a few of those are starting jobs.

As camp unfolds, The Baltimore Banner will keep track of each prominent positional battle. Check back regularly for post-practice updates, roster predictions and maybe even some new starting spots up for grabs.

Starting kicker

With the release of kicker Justin Tucker following the Banner’s investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior at Baltimore-area spas and wellness centers, sixth-round pick Tyler Loop and undrafted rookie John Hoyland will battle for the starting job. Loop has the stronger leg, but both had their ups and downs in offseason workouts. As cut-down day approaches next month, preseason performance will loom large.

July 23: Loop started camp with the early edge, making all six of the field goals he attempted from 28 to 40 yards.

Kicker July 23 July 24 July 25 July 26 Total Tyler Loop 6/6 John Hoyland 4/5

Starting left guard

Left guard Andrew Vorhees is favored to reclaim a starting job. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Andrew Vorhees is the prohibitive favorite to reclaim the starting job he lost early last year to Patrick Mekari, who signed this offseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ben Cleveland could push Vorhees for snaps, but he’s struggled to distinguish himself in practice over his Ravens career. Third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. could figure into the mix inside, but the rookie could miss the first two weeks of camp as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery.

July 23: The pads won’t come on until Monday. Check back then.

Starting outside cornerback

New Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) prepares to run a drill at training camp Wednesday. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Health will dictate the race here. Jaire Alexander is the early favorite to start alongside Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey after signing a one-year deal in mid-June, but he’ll have to learn the defense and stay on the field. Injuries have limited the two-time All-Pro to 34 games over the past four seasons, including seven last year with the Green Bay Packers.

Chidobe Awuzie, another offseason addition, appeared in just eight games last season for the Tennessee Titans. T.J. Tampa, a fourth-round draft pick in 2024, played just seven games and 18 defensive snaps as a rookie.

July 23: The Ravens seem like they might be happy to bring Alexander along slowly as he grasps the defense. Most of the reps he got in his camp debut were against second- and third-string wide receivers, whom he handled with ease.

Outside linebacker

Outside linebacker David Ojabo is entering the final season of his rookie contract. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

If the Ravens open the season with five outside linebackers, it won’t be hard to guess the group: Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, Adisa Isaac and second-round pick Mike Green.

But there’s intrigue among the reserves. How big a role can Green carve out as a rookie? Can Isaac push his way onto the field after an injury-marred rookie year? And, perhaps most compellingly, what does David Ojabo need to do to make the team in the final year of his rookie contract?

July 23: Ojabo showed good burst off the line of scrimmage, but he got pancaked on a run play by fullback Patrick Ricard. Green registered at least one pressure against backup quarterback Cooper Rush.