Ravens camp updates, Day 1: Rookie WR Zay Flowers stands outs

It’s opening day of Ravens training camp, and there’s one big question that won’t be answered soon — What’s the offense going to look like with Todd Monken calling plays and an improved group of wide receivers catching passes from fully paid Lamar Jackson? — but that we’re going to talk a lot about, anyway.

Reporters from The Baltimore Banner will provide updates from the Ravens Under Armour Performance Center right here, throughout the day.

Oh, hi OBJ 👋 pic.twitter.com/dUCM9LsejK — Baltimore Banner Sports (@AllBannerSports) July 26, 2023

[5:00] Rookie WR Zay Flowers thrives

Soft-tissue injuries sidelined Zay Flowers for part of his offseason workouts in Baltimore, quieting the hype over the Ravens’ speedy wide receiver. After a busy Wednesday, the first-round pick might not need long to dominate the training camp discourse.

Flowers was the Ravens’ most active wide receiver in their first full-team practice, frequently connecting with quarterback Lamar Jackson on short and intermediate routes. At one point late in the 90-minute practice, he caught a pass over the middle from Jackson, froze inside linebacker Roquan Smith with a juke, then eased past him as a crowd of fans oohed.With Rashod Bateman still getting over some lower-body soreness and Odell Beckham Jr.’s workload still ramping up, Flowers will get a lot of looks early in camp. Coach John Harbaugh indicated after practice that Flowers is more than ready for it all.

— Jonas Shaffer

Marlon Humphrey reflects on being voted No. 92 on NFL top 100

Marlon Humphrey has been arguably the Raven’s top-rated corner for a few seasons now, but the 27-year-old earned props from players around the league this week when they voted him back into the NFL’s top 100 at No. 92. Humphrey has been on the list before, reaching as high as No. 38 in 2021, but didn’t make the cut last season.

“The coaches, they asked me if there were 91 guys better than me,” Humphrey quipped. “But any sort of ranking that the players put out, it’s always an honor. I really don’t take any recognition lightly when it comes to peer recognition. It’s a cool thing.

Added Humphrey: “It sucks when you’re not on it. I do know that.”

The corner added that he’s trying to take his leadership role seriously this summer as one of the established veterans on defense, narrowing the gap between the top defensive back (himself, naturally) and its least experienced. He is relishing the chance to get physical with the Ravens’ improved receiving room to sharpen his own iron.

“I think I can stop anybody,” he said. “I think I can run with anybody.”

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Apparently, the rest of the NFL thinks so, too.

— Kyle Goon

[2:50] Bateman, Dobbins absent from first practice

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman and running back J.K. Dobbins were among the Ravens sidelined for the start of training camp Wednesday.

Bateman, who’s recovering from Lisfranc (foot) surgery, and Dobbins, who missed mandatory minicamp in June amid a reported contract dispute, were placed on the physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp. Fullback Patrick Ricard and cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams are also on the PUP list and did take the field Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who had knee soreness in minicamp, also did not take the field with his teammates.

Don’t see OL Brandon Kipper, WR Makai Polk or CB Trayvon Mullen here at practice. Otherwise no surprises with the Ravens’ missing injured players :



RB J.K. Dobbins

FB Patrick Ricard

WR Rashod Bateman

OLB Tyus Bowser

CB Pepe Williams



RB Gus Edwards is full-go. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) July 26, 2023

Players on the PUP list can be activated at any time.

— Jonas Shaffer

[2:15] Baltimore adds corner depth

The Ravens have signed cornerback Arthur Maulet to a one-year deal, the team announced. The contract is reportedly worth up to $2 million.

Maulet is entering his seventh NFL season and will join the Ravens for their first day of training camp practice Wednesday. With Marlon Humphrey and Rock Ya-Sin entrenched as the starting cornerbacks, Maulet is expected to compete for snaps with cornerbacks Damarion “Pepe” Williams, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Trayvon Mullen and Kevon Seymour, and safety Ar’Darius Washington.

The Ravens are familiar with Maulet, who played the last two seasons with the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Over those two years, he snagged one interception and 106 tackles; he also contributed on special teams. In 2022, Maulet lined up primarily in the slot, where the Ravens are looking to replace Kyle Hamilton, who’s moving to safety.

Maulet joins a Ravens secondary that was near the bottom of the league in yards allowed per game last season (229.4). He’s also played for the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets.