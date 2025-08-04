Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ training camp practice Monday in Owings Mills. The team practiced in shorts and shells ahead of Tuesday’s padded practice with the Indianapolis Colts.

Attendance

Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his first practice of camp with what a team spokesman said was a preplanned personal matter. His absence was excused.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (undisclosed) missed practice after a limited workout at the team’s practice Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. He didn’t appear to be dealing with an injury in the locker room afterward.

Rookie running back back Marcus Major Jr. (concussion), tight end Isaiah Likely (foot/ankle), rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder), rookie cornerback Robert Longerbeam (undisclosed) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles tendon) remain sidelined.

Kicker Tyler Loop was dressed but did not kick during team drills. The sixth-round pick’s workload was limited after a busy day Sunday.

End zone

Cooper Rush arrives at the Ravens training facility on July 22 for the first day of training camp. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

With Jackson unavailable, backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the first-team offense, while third-stringer Devin Leary led the second-team offense. The Ravens spent several periods at a walk-through pace, with only a handful of competitive team periods.

Rush stood out during an early 11-on-11 drill, ripping a throw down the seam to wide receiver Zay Flowers, who caught the pass in stride and ran into the end zone for what would’ve been about a 40-yard touchdown. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Malaki Starks were closest in coverage, with Humphrey backing off at the catch point rather than potentially colliding with the Pro Bowl wideout.

After the Ravens moved into the red zone, Rush connected with wide receiver Tylan Wallace for about a 15-yard score on a fade route. Wallace made a leaping, one-handed, juggling catch over cornerback Nate Wiggins in the corner of the end zone.

Rookie wide receiver LaJohntay Wester was overthrown a couple of times on downfield shots in 11-on-11 action. Leary also missed him on a crossing route in the end zone after Wester had gotten a step on fellow sixth-round pick and cornerback Bilhal Kone.

Film room

Place kicker Tyler Loop (33) kicks a field goal during Sunday's stadium practice. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

If you were playing close attention to Sunday’s practice at M&T Bank Stadium, you probably saw Loop’s helmet had something attached to it: a GoPro camera.

The camera is one of a few technological upgrades the Ravens have integrated into their training camp plan to help the sixth-round pick this summer.

Former starting kicker Justin Tucker, who was released in May amid an NFL investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by Baltimore-area massage therapists, could usually rely on his veteran experience to know whether he hit the ball well, and how to correct himself when he didn’t.

For a rookie like Loop, however, the GoPro “gives you a close-up look of foot-to-ball,” special teams coordinator Chris Horton said Monday. With the footage, the Ravens can review details like the placement of Loop’s plant foot.

“You see where your foot actually is on the ball,” Horton added. “That’s one of the things that you want to get to see on a coach’s camera, right? So the closer we are — foot-to-ball, where’s the plant? — all those things are very crystal clear, and [senior special teams coach] Randy [Brown] is with him every day, saying, ‘Hey, this was too wide, this was too tight. Let’s get it here.’ Those things make a difference.”

The Ravens have used GoPros with their kickers in prior seasons, but not TrackMan technology. After Loop was perfect in Sunday’s practice, including a 60-yard field goal attempt, punter Jordan Stout said the kick might’ve even been good from 67 yards, according to data the team’s TrackMan had collected.

The radar system measures ball speed, height and distance, a helpful tool for kickers and punters. Before now, the data has primarily been used for professional and amateur golfers who wanted to know how far their shots were traveling. Now, it’s made its way into the NFL. Horton said the Ravens can access TrackMan data at their facility and at M&T Bank Stadium.

“It’s just another way of tracking the apex of the ball,” he said. “How high is the ball when it’s at the line of scrimmage? We believe that if the ball is at a certain height when the field goal team is rushing, then we can track all those things and say, ‘OK, this is where we want to be.’ So it allows for all those things to show up throughout the practice film and things like that.”

But the Ravens know technology can help their specialists only so much. On the field, the burden falls on Loop and Stout to execute.

“Man, once the ball leaves my foot, there’s nothing I can do,” Loop said Sunday. “And so it’s just fun to see the fruits of your labor, right? Like, go through your process and you hit all of your objectives, the ball goes where you want it, and it’s a good feeling.”