Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ training camp practice Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium before an announced 26,052. The team practiced in pads.

Attendance

Wide receiver Devontez Walker (soft-tissue injury) returned to practice after missing Saturday’s workout, but he didn’t participate in team drills.

Three rookies — running back Marcus Major Jr. (concussion), offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder) and cornerback Robert Longerbeam — and tight end Isaiah Likely (foot/ankle) were missing with injuries.

Veteran running back D’Ernest Johnson, brought in after Major’s injury, made his Ravens debut after signing Sunday. Johnson has rushed for 989 yards (4.6 per carry) and three touchdowns over six NFL seasons.

Undrafted rookie lineman Ozzie Hutchinson, meanwhile, was waived.

Lamar watch

A day after throwing three interceptions, Lamar Jackson took care of business. Unofficially, he started 9-for-13 in 11-on-11 work and went 2-for-3 in a red-zone seven-on-seven drill.

Jackson had some errant throws — he lofted a pass intended for tight end Charlie Kolar to the wrong shoulder, only to watch safety Kyle Hamilton get a hand on it — but delivered some highlights as well. In one 11-on-11 period, he sidearmed a pass through a crevice in the offensive line to wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who beat cornerback Nate Wiggins on a shallow crosser. Two passes later, Jackson found wide receiver Keith Kirkwood downfield for an explosive play, their first of two long gains.

Jackson later connected with tight end Mark Andrews, running a crosser in seven-on-seven action, on a short floater in the end zone and also found running back Derrick Henry, who’d gotten behind inside linebacker Trenton Simpson on a wheel route, for a chunk play near the goal line in 11-on-11.

Kicker watch

Sixth-round pick Tyler Loop went 12-for-12 in his first practice with fans at M&T Bank Stadium, including 56- and 60-yard field goals.

“He passed that test with flying colors,” said coach John Harbaugh, who gave the rookie an “A-plus-plus-plus” for his performance. “So happy for him, just for him to get through that, and now he knows, ‘Hey, you know you can do it, and you know how to do it, just like that.’ And that’s the kind of guy he is. I’m not surprised but certainly very happy.”

End zone

Running back Keaton Mitchell didn’t need long to become a fan favorite again. He scored from just inside the 20-yard line on a screen pass from backup quarterback Cooper Rush, with offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom leading the way. Mitchell also showed his elusiveness in close quarters on handoffs, breaking a couple of arm tackles on inside runs.

Rush doesn’t appear to be 100% physically, but he made a couple of nice throws, including a deep shot to undrafted rookie wide receiver Xavier Guillory, and managed the offense well in team drills. He also scrambled for a potential touchdown in the low red zone.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins caught a red-zone pass from Jackson out of bounds, forced out partly by cornerback Jaire Alexander on the fade attempt, but he shrugged off Wiggins’ tight coverage on a comeback route for a catch in one-on-ones. Wiggins also lost deep on a stutter-and-go move by Guillory.

Outside linebacker Mike Green continued to torment the Ravens’ reserve offensive linemen, earning a couple of wins with his bend and acceleration off the edge in team pass rushing drills.