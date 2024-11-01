The Ravens (5-3) will face the Denver Broncos (5-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore. Here are game predictions from The Baltimore Banner’s sports staff.

Kyle Goon, columnist

Lamar Jackson missing practice two days in a row is a bit eyebrow raising, but as long as the Ravens’ MVP candidate is healthy, I would expect improvement from last week. It should help that Baltimore is playing an aggressive front line for the second week in a row. Denver’s defense won’t be easy, but it should at least feel familiar. If the Broncos play most of their defense with a single high safety, Baltimore should push its run game sideline to sideline to keep them guessing and hopefully set up more play action for next week.

The winning edge this week has to come from the pass rush. The Broncos have done a good job in recent weeks of keeping Bo Nix clean, allowing the rookie to get good throws off. That can’t happen in this game. Whether by scheme or just by individual rushers doing a better job of winning, the Ravens need to make Nix feel uncomfortable in the pocket, which should lead to mistakes. It’s the game plan we should have seen last week, and Zach Orr gets a second chance to show his chops.

Ravens 27, Broncos 20

Giana Han, reporter

Bo Nix, the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month, is going to keep this defense on its toes. He can beat the Ravens with his arm (especially with how the secondary’s performed), and he can beat them with his legs. He’s not as electric as Lamar Jackson, obviously, but he’s got speed and power when he runs.

With all that being said, Jackson isn’t going to let the losses stack up. He might be hampered by injury, but he and his cast of talented targets have the ability to make up for the defense’s mishaps. After it didn’t pan out last week, Jackson spiked his helmet in frustration. Expect him to come back with a vengeance.

Ravens 21, Broncos 17

Jonas Shaffer, reporter

Week 9 could play out a lot like Week 8 for the Ravens. Denver’s offensive line can protect Bo Nix and keep the ball moving against a banged-up Ravens front. Its secondary can force Lamar Jackson into trying tight-window throws. And if Jackson’s knee and back injuries limit his mobility, the Ravens’ running game loses much of its dynamism. Still, with the improved health in the Ravens’ secondary, as well as Nix’s struggles throwing downfield this season, it’s hard to see the Broncos leaving with a win.

Ravens 24, Broncos 21

Brandon Weigel, editor

On paper, Denver’s defense is one of the best in the league, but four of the team’s five wins and the unit’s best performances have come against lackluster competition: the Jets, Raiders (I know, I know), Saints (who started rookie backup Spencer Rattler) and Panthers. Our old friends J.K. Dobbins and Greg Roman showed it’s possible to run on them, too. In Week 6, Dobbins had 25 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers in a 23-16 win.

For the Ravens, there’s plenty of concern with quarterback Lamar Jackson nursing injuries and a defensive front that’s already missing the services of Michael Pierce coming into this game banged up. Still, the Ravens are getting healthier in other areas, including the secondary, and will find a way to get right after last week’s loss to Cleveland.

Ravens 24, Broncos 17