The Ravens on Wednesday waived Melvin Gordon III, leaving Gus Edwards and Justice Hill as the only running backs on the team’s active roster three days before the team’s divisional-round playoff game against the Houston Texans.

But the Ravens have veteran Dalvin Cook, who was signed to the practice squad this month after a disappointing season with the New York Jets, waiting in the wings. He could be added to the 53-man roster, or the Ravens could use one of their two elevations to bring him up for Saturday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore’s active roster sits at 50 players, and the three open spots could go to tight end Mark Andrews (ankle), wide receiver Devin Duvernay (back) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (pectoral), all of whom have been designated to return from injured reserve.

Andrews and Duvernay were full participants in practice Wednesday. Ahead of the team’s Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington was a limited participant in practice. He has not been on the injury report this week.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Gordon spent much of the season on the Ravens’ practice squad and was elevated for weeks 3 and 4. The Ravens signed him to the 53-man roster on Dec. 19, and he made appearances in the last two games of the season.

He had seven carries for 18 yards against the Steelers but also fumbled.