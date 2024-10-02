With each week that passes, the cost to add wide receiver Davante Adams drops, but the chance he goes elsewhere rises.

After a tumultuous start to the season, Adams reportedly told the Las Vegas Raiders he would prefer to be traded, according to NFL Network. The Raiders have said they would consider trading him for a second-round pick and additional compensation, ESPN reported.

Besides needing to have a second-round pick, the cost to add Adams, if a trade is made this week, is $13.526 million, according to Over the Cap. With each week that goes by, $968,000 comes off that amount.

The Ravens have a second-round pick (as well as four compensatory picks), but they have only $4.075 million in salary-cap space.

Would Ravens coach John Harbaugh like to see general manager Eric DeCosta trade for the three-time All-Pro?

When asked about the prospect Wednesday, Harbaugh joked that the coaching staff talked a lot about Adams in the lead-up to a Week 2 game against the Raiders and he “didn’t want to talk about him anymore.” Adams contributed nine catches for 110 yards and a touchdown in a 26-23 loss for Baltimore.

Harbaugh said he couldn’t comment on another team’s players, but he showed support for the Ravens’ wide receiver room.

“We love our guys,” he said.

If they could afford him, the Ravens could certainly stand to add a star wide receiver. They have Pro Bowlers among their quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends but none among their wide receivers. Adams has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in five of his 11 seasons. In 2023, he finished with 1,144 with the Raiders.

There are some money machinations the Ravens could make to add Adams this year. They can restructure his salary or the salaries of other players on their roster, but that would push the money down the road rather than getting rid of it.

The Ravens don’t have much future cap space to work with. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s salary jumps from $14.25 million to $20.25 million next year, defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike’s goes from $1.125 million to $7.5 million, and linebacker Roquan Smith’s goes from $1.125 million to $15 million, to name a few. Plus, Adams’ salary balloons to $35.6 million in 2025.

According to ESPN, Adams would prefer to go to a team with a quarterback he knows, namely Derek Carr with the New Orleans Saints or Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets. However, it’s hard to believe a receiver wouldn’t want to play with the reigning MVP.

In January, Adams was asked whether he’d prefer to play on a team with Jackson that was guaranteed a Super Bowl or to play on a pass-heavy team that would guarantee him more personal yardage.

“I’ve had big seasons,” Adams said. “I don’t necessarily need the 1,700. That would feel great. ... But if you’re giving me a Bowl and I get to get out there with Dub [former Ravens wide receivers coach Keith Williams, now with the New Orleans Saints] and Lamar and have fun, I think I might take that eight [hundred], 900 and keep it.”

He also added this year that he thinks Jackson is the best ball carrier, regardless of position, so there’s clearly a lot of respect there.

From a roster perspective, it makes sense for the Ravens to jump into the fray and try to add Adams. But it would take fancy moves and complicated maneuvering to take it from dream to reality.