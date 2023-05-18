Ravens will host Commanders in joint training camp practices

Published on: May 18, 2023 1:17 PM EDT

Head coach John Harbaugh and Executive Vice President and General Manager Eric DeCosta of the Baltimore Ravens watch play during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on July 28, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
The Ravens will host the Washington Commanders for two days of joint practices ahead of their preseason game in August, the team announced Thursday.

The Ravens and Commanders will practice in Owings Mills on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16, then meet at FedEx Field in Landover on Aug. 21 in a nationally televised preseason game.

The Ravens last participated in joint practices in 2021, when they traveled to Spartanburg, South Carolina, to face the Carolina Panthers for two days. They hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars in Owings Mills in 2019.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has said he’s “good friends” with Commanders coach Ron Rivera, whom he coached with on the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff from 1999 to 2003. They’ve also faced off several times as head coaches.

