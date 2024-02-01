Zach Orr, a six-year Ravens assistant coach who oversaw one of the best linebacker duos in the NFL this season, has been named Mike Macdonald’s replacement as the Ravens’ new defensive coordinator.

Orr, 31, has worked as an NFL coach for eight years. For the past two seasons, he coached the Ravens’ inside linebackers. Both Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen were Pro Bowl selections this year. Smith was named first-team All-Pro and Queen received second-team honors. Both were named to PFF’s list of top-25 players at their position.

Orr first joined the Ravens as a player after he made the team as an undrafted rookie and played linebacker from 2014-2016. He was forced to retire in 2017 because of a congenital neck/ spine condition and transitioned into a coaching career.

In the 2017 season, Orr started as a coaching and personnel assistant with the Ravens. He became a defensive analyst in 2019.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Two years later, he left to become the Jacksonville Jaguars’ outside linebackers coach. He returned to Baltimore in 2022 as the inside linebackers coach. Seven years after his coaching career started, he gets a chance to be the defensive coordinator for the team that gave him his first coaching opportunity.

“Zach is a homegrown Raven in every way,” coach John Harbaugh said in a press release. “His energy, intelligence, work ethic and strong communication skills have been on display since the day he joined our organization as a player in 2014.

“From making our team as an undrafted rookie, to becoming an All-Pro linebacker, then later transitioning to an assistant coach who helped mentor multiple Pro Bowl defenders, Zach has excelled at every level of his football journey.”

Queen and Smith were the NFL’s only linebacker duo to each post at least 130 tackles in 2023. Queen immediately reacted with an excited post to X, formerly known as Twitter:

Orr’s relationship with his players was another reason Harbaugh gave for his promotion.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“He knows our players and understands our standard as well as anyone,” Harbaugh said. “I’m confident that he is prepared to take on the challenge of continuing to develop our players and scheme as our next defensive coordinator.”