“He’s 22, and I want him to be able to provide for when he has kids and stuff,” said Willie, 57, who provided for Zay and his 13 siblings as a driver for a medical supply company. “I don’t want him struggling. So if it’s going to happen, it’ll happen in time. I just want him to focus on putting his money in the right place, so when he gets my age, he’s not working. I don’t want him to ever have to work.”