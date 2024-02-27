INDIANAPOLIS — The Baltimore County police opened a criminal investigation into an incident of alleged domestic violence involving Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers in January and closed it in February. The Ravens, according to general manager Eric DeCosta, are continuing to assess the situation.

“We’re aware of the situation,” he told reporters at the NFL’s annual scouting combine. “Obviously, domestic violence is something that we’re deeply concerned about, and we will continue to assess the situation as it unfolds.”

On Jan. 16, Baltimore County police received a 911 call from a woman who they determined was in the same townhouse building as Flowers’ home. Although she said she was OK, the dispatcher determined she was in distress, and police were sent to investigate. The woman later told police that Flowers’ brother, who she said had drawn a gun during the incident, “got scared” and “put the gun away,” when police arrived.

Five days later, the woman went to the police in Acton, Massachusetts, her hometown. She told them she was physically assaulted and left with multiple bruises but was hesitant to give more information because of the “high-profile status of the other party involved,” the Acton Police wrote. She told them that her boyfriend had become violent and trashed her belongings during the course of a “really bad ten minutes.”

The woman did not want to provide the suspect’s name or address, but The Baltimore Banner confirmed earlier this month that police in Baltimore County and Acton were investigating an allegation involving Flowers.

The Acton Police advised the woman to get a protective order, but she said she felt “safe at home.” They also informed her the crime was out of their jurisdiction, and they passed the information along to Baltimore County Police, who unsuccessfully followed up with the woman and Flowers. Without additional information, the investigation was suspended.

DeCosta’s comments are the first by a Ravens executive since the investigation began. An NFL spokesman said last week that the league continues “to monitor all developments.” Flowers’ agent, Zac Hiller, has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

The NFL’s personal conduct policy allows the league to investigate incidents independently, and to discipline players who are determined to have violated the policy.

The Ravens have said they have a “zero tolerance policy” for domestic assault since running back Ray Rice was shown on video punching the woman who is now his wife in an elevator in 2014. The team had previously suspended him for just two games, but the release of the video ended his career.

Since then, the Ravens have worked closely with organizations like House of Ruth to support victims of domestic violence. Head coach John Harbaugh referenced the policy in 2022 when asked whether the Ravens had considered acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson, who had been accused by more than 20 massage therapists of sexual harassment.

However, the Ravens also signed running back Dalvin Cook, who is in a legal battle with his ex-girlfriend for allegations of abuse, to the practice squad this season and later elevated him to the 53-man roster.

Flowers, the Ravens’ first-round draft pick in 2023, played a much larger role than Cook last season. He was the team’s leading receiver, and he set rookie records for catches (77) and receiving yards (858). He was also the team’s leading receiver in the AFC championship game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which was played 12 days after the incident and a week after the victim went to the Acton Police.