ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly two months after wide receiver Zay Flowers was the subject of an investigation into an alleged domestic assault, Ravens team president Sashi Brown said Monday that there has been “no change” to the team’s stated “zero-tolerance policy” for domestic violence.

Baltimore County Police opened a criminal investigation into the incident of alleged domestic violence involving Flowers in January and closed it in February. At the NFL scouting combine last month, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said the team was continuing to assess the situation with Flowers, who led the team in receiving yards as a rookie.

While Flowers faces no charges, the NFL’s personal conduct policy allows the league to investigate incidents independently and to discipline players who are determined to have violated the policy. An NFL spokesman, who has said that the league continues to “monitor all developments,” told The Baltimore Banner on Monday that there were no updates in Flowers’ status.

Brown, commenting publicly for the first time on Flowers, told local reporters at the NFL owners’ meeting that the Ravens “always take these issues serious, and any issue that may be affecting our players — and certainly, this issue is no different.” The team has said it has a zero-tolerance policy for domestic violence since running back Ray Rice was shown on video punching the woman who is now his wife in an elevator in 2014. The team had previously suspended him for just two games, but the Ravens soon released Rice, who was indefinitely suspended by the NFL and later reinstated.

Over the past decade, the Ravens have worked closely with organizations like House of Ruth to support victims of domestic violence. Coach John Harbaugh referenced the zero-tolerance policy in 2022 when asked about Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who had been accused by more than 20 massage therapists of sexual misconduct.

“No change in terms of our philosophy and our approach,” Brown said. “Very hard circumstances, always complicated for us, for the league that investigates it, for law enforcement. And we’re not at a point yet, as you guys have reported, where there’s been anything [regarding Flowers] to act on. But we’re monitoring it closely to determine what comes of it, if anything. And if and when we get there, we’ll manage. But no change on it.”

Harbaugh also told reporters Monday that he had “no updates” on Flowers’ status. “Nothing I can really share on that right now,” he said.