RB Justice Hill re-signs with Ravens on two-year deal

Published on: March 17, 2023 11:07 AM EDT

Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals tackles Justice Hill #43 of the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paycor Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Running back Justice Hill re-signed with the Ravens on Friday, returning to the team on a two-year, $4.5 million deal.

Hill, a fourth-round pick in 2019, agreed to terms Wednesday before NFL free agency started. He’ll rejoin a backfield bringing back J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

After missing all of 2021 with a torn Achilles tendon, Hill returned last season to finish with career highs in offensive snaps (264) and special teams snaps (214) in 15 games. He ran for 262 yards and 5.3 yards per carry, also career highs, and finished with 0.85 rushing yards over expected per carry, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

“He’s just really even a better player than he was last year when he went out,” coach John Harbaugh said in September after a Week 3 win over the New England Patriots.

Hill’s role in the offense decreased over the season’s second half, however, and he recorded just 10 carries and four catches after Week 10.

Over his first four seasons in Baltimore, Hill has 547 rushing yards (4.6 yards per carry) and 148 receiving yards (5.9 yards per catch). He’s also contributed on kickoff returns.

