‘We love you Lamar’: Reactions to Lamar Jackson’s trade request

By The Baltimore Banner Staff

Published on: March 27, 2023 1:35 PM EDT

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with fans after his team's 37-26 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with fans. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
After months of speculation surrounding his future with the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson announced Monday he requested a trade from the organization earlier this month.

In a series of tweets deemed as a letter to his fans, Jackson said: “I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again.”

The news sent Jackson’s fans and supporters to social media to weigh in.

Here are some reactions from fans, athletes and sports analysts on Jackson’s announcement:

