After months of speculation surrounding his future with the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson announced Monday he requested a trade from the organization earlier this month.
In a series of tweets deemed as a letter to his fans, Jackson said: “I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again.”
The news sent Jackson’s fans and supporters to social media to weigh in.
Here are some reactions from fans, athletes and sports analysts on Jackson’s announcement:
that man was failed by the organization. brought us back to relevancy had us getting 4/5 primetime games a year. his #1 wr requested a trade and they did nothing to help him.— 🏜 (@SimplyAS10) March 27, 2023
will forever be a lamar jackson fan. go prove all the doubters wrong.
I still think the ravens going to pay him. Might be a crazy thought. But he going to still hate them and they will give him the bread lol. Going to be like the Yankees did with jeter 😂— malcolm delaney (@foe23) March 27, 2023
Most people never get to negotiate a salary for a job in a lifetime so majority of Twitter wouldn’t even know what to do with a career/life changing decision. Y’all don’t have a clue lol— malcolm delaney (@foe23) March 27, 2023
Lamar’s stance and the Ravens’ stance at exactly the same time 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/QpheJjDoMo— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 27, 2023
we have no true idea what lamar asked for. but the ravens need to get it done. don’t matter how. they will be the biggest losers if there is no resolution. no team has ever cut bait on a qb this good at this age. it would be an all-time blunder. https://t.co/URQBWjB6oj— bomani (@bomani_jones) March 27, 2023
"I'm pretty fired up about Lamar Jackson," Harbaugh says as Jackson is literally tweeting that he wants and expects to be traded https://t.co/UhC5XzT1ty— Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) March 27, 2023
If Lamar’s asking for a trade then the Ravens need to put out there what they offered, IMO. Can’t hide behind it anymore— Reeta X…FL (@theNFLchick) March 27, 2023
IMO I think at this point it’s best Lamar and Ravens go their separate ways. It’s been a hell of a ride- Lamar is the best talent I’ve seen or been around and someone whom players love to play for. It’s in best interest for both sides to move in a different direction— Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) March 27, 2023
Handle your business..! We always here though 🙏🏿 https://t.co/VqQIDlzs0X— marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) March 27, 2023
Can’t believe someone actually made this 😭 pic.twitter.com/Z6I95Ss4xC— The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) March 27, 2023
I don’t even buy that just because Lamar requested a trade he’s actually going to be dealt which makes this situation even more frustrating and exhausting.— Ramey (@HoodieRamey) March 27, 2023
@Lj_era8 always a fan of your game bro. However it plays out hopefully it works for the best. You’re a winner 💯— #5 (@410Byrd_) March 27, 2023
People act like Harbs is the one negotiating or making the decision of whether Lamar stays or goes. I believe if it was up to EDC and Harbs, Lamar would be a Raven but this goes above them— Cordell Woodland (@CordellWoodland) March 27, 2023
Update on the Ravens and Lamar pic.twitter.com/mSOEW9BdDX— David Steele (@David_C_Steele) March 27, 2023