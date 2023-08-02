Rock Ya-Sin goes down with injury at Ravens practice

Published 8/2/2023 3:42 p.m. EDT, Updated 8/2/2023 4:45 p.m. EDT

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 27: Rock Ya-Sin #26 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Rock Ya-Sin made 45 tackles in 11 games for the Raiders last season. The Ravens signed him in hopes he would be a starting cornerback. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Ravens cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who has served as a starter throughout training camp, went down with an apparent lower-body injury during practice Wednesday.

While defending wide receiver Shemar Bridges in one-on-one drills, Ya-Sin pulled up holding his knee and limped off the field.

The 27-year-old fell and was attended to by trainers for a few minutes before walking into the locker room. He didn’t return to the field. Coach John Harbaugh said the injury was not believed to be serious but that the medical staff will run more tests to determine any other damage.

The cornerback spot outside of Marlon Humphrey is arguably the Ravens’ most apparent weakness. Ya-Sin had been entrenched in the starting role since he signed this summer and was another veteran in a room with primarily young cornerbacks.

With Ya-Sin out, Jalyn Armour-Davis took over as a starter in practice and multiple cornerbacks rotated at nickel cornerback.

kris.rhim@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.