Rock Ya-Sin goes down with injury at Ravens practice

Ravens cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who has served as a starter throughout training camp, went down with an apparent lower-body injury during practice Wednesday.

While defending wide receiver Shemar Bridges in one-on-one drills, Ya-Sin pulled up holding his knee and limped off the field.

The 27-year-old fell and was attended to by trainers for a few minutes before walking into the locker room. He didn’t return to the field. Coach John Harbaugh said the injury was not believed to be serious but that the medical staff will run more tests to determine any other damage.

The cornerback spot outside of Marlon Humphrey is arguably the Ravens’ most apparent weakness. Ya-Sin had been entrenched in the starting role since he signed this summer and was another veteran in a room with primarily young cornerbacks.

With Ya-Sin out, Jalyn Armour-Davis took over as a starter in practice and multiple cornerbacks rotated at nickel cornerback.