Despite growing up about 90 miles from Baltimore, Taylor Swift skipped M&T Bank Stadium on The Eras Tour.

Now, thanks to the Ravens and Chiefs, it’s possible she’ll make a stop at the stadium next week.

Swift, in case you somehow were not aware, is dating Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs will journey here to play the Ravens on Sunday in the first AFC championship to be played in Baltimore since 1971.

Swift has been joyfully conspicuous in her fandom this year, often celebrating raucously from a luxury suite when things go well for the Chiefs, as they did in a 27-24 win over the Bills Sunday. Kelce had five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Swift, who spent her childhood in Reading, Pennsylvania, before moving to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue a singing career, was also recently spotted wearing a jacket designed by Towson grad Kristin Juszczyk (the wife of former Ravens fullback Kyle.)

Swift won Time’s Person of the Year for 2023 and became the first artist to earn $1 billion in a year on tour. There’s a decent case to be made she’s as famous as anyone on the planet.

Will she use this opportunity to experience Charm City? Take a walk around the Inner Harbor and stop at the aquarium, enjoy a meal at Charleston, spend an evening sipping brews at Max’s Taphouse, maybe stop by to meet the students at Baltimore School for the Arts — all of these would be great, Tay.

Give Baltimore a chance this time.