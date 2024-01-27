If you look on social media, you might see Taylor Swift in and around Baltimore.

Pictures of her at Mondawin Mall, Power Plant Live, Latrobe Homes and Towson’s Chamber of Commerce have already circulated across X, Facebook and Instagram. Obviously, the mediocre photoshop skills are a dead giveaway to the photos being inauthentic.

It’s not that the users were trying to fool anyone. It was most likely to get a laugh as Baltimore Ravens fans, the Swifty fanbase or Baltimoreans in general wait in anticipation to see if the Grammy award singer-songwriter will stop in Maryland’s largest city ahead of the NFL’s AFC championship game on Sunday.

It’s a reasonable expectation. She’s been attending the games of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs who will battle the Baltimore Ravens for a spot in the Super Bowl. So why not visit the sites of Charm City before game time?

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

She skipped Baltimore during her Eras Tour. Maybe she’ll make up for it this time.

Meanwhile, social media users such as Baltimore Memes on X have already posted fake pictures of Swift being at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood and in front of the Domino Sugars sign. She was even memed as a motorbike rider popping a wheelie.

X user allcurledup thought it’d be funny to place Swift in front of the “Welcome to Park Heights community” sign, the City View Bar and Grill in Gwynn Oak and the nightclub Melba’s Place in Waverly.

User carnelln posted a reel on Instagram of him Baltimore two-stepping as a picture of Swift is pasted in multiple images of Baltimore locations, like Latrobe Homes, Hip Hop Fish and Chicken and the Inner Harbor, in the background while a remixed version of “22″ is playing.

Towson’s Chamber of Commerce joined in on the fun when they posted a picture of Swift holding a microphone in front of the Chamber of Commerce building.

“@taylorswift stopped by this morning and she is considering playing the 55th Towsontown Spring Festival this year!!!,” the post read. “She said she loves Towson!!!”

Not everyone who posted about Swift were making jokes. Cindy Wolf, an executive chef, invited the pop star to dine at her restaurant, Charleston.

“@taylorswift we sure would like to make some good food for you if you happen to be in Baltimore this week end,” Wolf wrote on Instagram.

In the meantime, Baltimore is keeping its eyes peeled to see if Swift will make any pitstops before the game.