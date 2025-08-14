Taylor Swift grew up a Philadelphia Eagles fan. She’s dating a Kansas City Chiefs star. But her welcome-to-the-NFL moment? That happened in Baltimore.

The pop icon, whose relationship with tight end Travis Kelce became a subplot of the 2023 NFL season, followed the Chiefs throughout their Super Bowl run that year. In the AFC championship game, Kansas City met the top-seeded Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Kelce caught a touchdown pass, Swift celebrated in a private suite, and the Chiefs left Baltimore with a 17-10 win, the Ravens’ first defeat with quarterback Lamar Jackson starting since mid-November.

In an interview released Wednesday on the popular “New Heights” podcast, Swift told Kelce and his brother and co-host, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, that her first real taste of the NFL came in the minutes after that Kansas City victory.

“We’re in the suite and he’s just won the AFC championship,” Swift recalled. “We’re freaking out. Everybody’s screaming. And his mom [Donna Kelce] goes, ‘All right, let’s go down to the field.’ And I was like, ‘We’re doing — what do you mean? We’re going where?’”

Swift didn’t know whether that was even possible. Travis Kelce, not wanting to jinx anything, hadn’t told her what might happen after a win.

“Trust me, he wants you there,” Swift recalled Donna Kelce telling her. “I was like, ‘OK, well, she would know.’”

“Mama knows best,” Travis said. “She knew I wanted you down there.”

When Swift got down to the field, swamped with Chiefs players and officials, reporters and photographers, she was shocked by the scene.

“It’s just like, ‘Oh, my God. Oh, my God. Oh, my God,” she said. “There’s so many lights. I’ve never seen this many cameras. I’ve never seen this much media in my life, and I’ve seen a lot of media.

“And then the the media sees me, and they’re like: ‘Ah!’ And then they just start running at me, and I’m looking at you, and then you’re screaming into the mic. ... So basically, I’m experiencing this whole heightened scenario that I had no idea five minutes before I was going to be experiencing. And it’s one of my most cherished memories.”

As the Ravens trudged back to their locker room and lamented what could’ve been, Swift reveled in the moment. Two weeks later, the Chiefs became the first team in almost two decades to repeat as Super Bowl champions. After Kansas City’s overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers, Swift again celebrated with Kelce on the Allegiant Stadium field in Las Vegas.

“It’s crazy to get to see someone you love work that hard and then have that kind of euphoric payoff,” she said. “I had such a great rookie year. It was crazy.”

The Ravens didn’t fare any better in their next game with Swift in attendance, dropping the 2024 season opener at Arrowhead Stadium, 27-20. They’ll return to Kansas City, Missouri, in Week 4 for a high-profile matchup they know all too well.