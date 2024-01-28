As the Baltimore Ravens prepared to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game, celebrities and VIPs flocked to M&T Bank Stadium.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has been a loud and proud Ravens fan for the entire season, but Sunday may be the first time he stopped to shotgun a beer with tailgating fans.

The governor also found time to pose with the legendary Ray Lewis, a Hall of Fame linebacker from the team’s inaugural season. Moore wasn’t the only Maryland politico in attendance. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. posted from the stadium, celebrating the apparent lack of Kansas City fans.

Comedian and Baltimore native Stavros Halkias — known as Stavvy to his fans — has become something of a mascot/ambassador for the Ravens this year, and Sunday is no different. Early Sunday afternoon, the Ravens shared a post of Stavvy as Ronnie the Raven, a new mascot for the team.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

And, of course, Taylor Swift is in attendance. She’s been a staple at Chiefs games for weeks as she’s traveled to support her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce. She was seen at the Bank just before 2 p.m. in a box with pal Keleigh Teller and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Despite the memes, it doesn’t appear that Swift spent any time in Towson, riding a dirt bike or posing with the Domino Sugars sign.

Taylor Swift, in the back left, watching the Chiefs play the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kylie Cooper / The Baltimore Banner)

The pop sensation was sporting curly hair, leading some online to speculate she’s getting closer to announcing a rerelease of the Reputation album.

Not surprisingly, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — Travis Kelce’s brother — was spotted walking around M&T Bank Stadium, there to cheer for Kansas City.

Michael Phelps — the most decorated Olympic athlete of all time and a Baltimore-area native — was at the game and spent time with the team talking about the mindset it takes to perform in high-stress competitions. Phelps also delivered the game ball.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott found Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and posed for a friendly photo — though we know Scott is pulling hard for the Ravens.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Earlier in the day, Scott posted a photo of his newborn son, Charm, in a cozy-looking Ravens getup. Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake posted her own photo with Scott and Lucas from a box overlooking the stadium.

The Morgan State University Choir performed the national anthem before kickoff — and, of course, a hearty “O!” could be heard from the stands as folks in the audience sang along.

Baltimore Banner journalists also reported seeing former Ravens stars Todd Heap and Ed Reed joining Lewis on the sidelines before kickoff. Ego Nwodim of “Saturday Night Live” was seen as well and posted footage on Instagram from the sidelines.

Ego Nwodim and Stavros Halkias, both Baltimore natives, chatting at M&T Bank Stadium before the Ravens take on the Chiefs of the AFC Championship. (Kylie Cooper / The Baltimore Banner)

This story will be updated.