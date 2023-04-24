The case for the Ravens drafting Maryland CB Deonte Banks in the first round

Banks, who missed most of the 2021 season with a shoulder injury, allowed just 258 yards and a 43.3% completion rate when targeted last year, according to Pro Football Focus. Just as impressive was his command of first-year defensive coordinator Brian Stewart’s diverse mix of coverages. According to SIS, Banks allowed just seven catches on 24 targets for 66 yards in Maryland’s zone looks, a mix of single-high and two-high shells. Communicative before the snap, especially when receivers went in motion, and demonstrative after it, Banks rarely found himself in trouble.