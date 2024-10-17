Remember when there was panic in Baltimore over a winless football team? It feels like forever ago, but the Ravens’ 0-2 start had many wondering if John Harbaugh’s squad was poised for a step back. But a four-game win streak has gotten the Ravens back on track and poised to make another run at the top seed in the AFC.

On the latest episode of The Banner Ravens Podcast, co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer provide temperature checks on the Ravens’ roster and coaching staff after six games. Then they preview Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tune in live at 11 a.m.