Three quotes that show what draft pick Zay Flowers brings to the Ravens

His receptions (78), receiving yards (1,077) and receiving touchdowns (12) were all among the top 20 figures in college football last year, but what makes Flowers’ numbers more impressive is how he was the focal point for the 3-9 Eagles offense, which ranked only 122nd of 131 in points per game. He had nearly 700 more yards than any of his teammates, seven more touchdowns (BC had only 21 passing touchdowns total) and had 49 more receptions. He was virtually the only receiving threat, and opponents still had trouble stopping him. He had at least 65 yards and four receptions in nine of his 12 games as a senior.