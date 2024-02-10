If you want to dress like Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl, it’ll cost you.

A custom Super Bowl puffer vest is being auctioned by Kristin Juszczyk, a Towson University grad whose designs have appeared on Swift and other celebrities such as Simone Biles this season. Bidding was competitive over the weekend, topping more than $52,500 Saturday afternoon.

Juszczyk has attracted a celebrity following for designing and sewing custom football apparel. Her husband, former Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk, plays these days for the San Francisco 49ers, who are squaring off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The designer recently agreed to a licensing deal with the National Football League.

The unisex vest is black and comes with a purple and red No. 58, representing the Super Bowl game number. The vest is licensed by the NFL.

More than 100 bids had been submitted for the vest Saturday afternoon. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, the auction website states. Juszczyk has spoken publicly about losing her mother to breast cancer.

The auction is scheduled to conclude at midnight before the game Sunday. The winner will have 24 hours after the auction ends to initiate payment, or the item will be offered to the next-highest bidder.