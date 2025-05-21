NFL owners voted against a proposed ban on the "tush push" on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The proposed prohibition of the polarizing short-yardage play failed by two votes to reach the required majority, a 22-10 decision that will allow quarterbacks to continue to be aided by teammates when plunging into the line. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the discussions by the owners had not yet been made public.

The Ravens were reportedly among the 10 teams that voted against the ban. Coach John Harbaugh said at the NFL owners’ meetings in March that he considered the “tush push” a “football play.”

“If it‘s determined that it‘s an injury-risk play — which I think the doctors are concerned about right now — then that‘s something that we have to address," Harbaugh said. “If we don’t think it‘s an injury-risk play, then it‘s just a play in football. So I’m looking forward to the discussion. We really haven’t decided our position on that yet. I kind of want to hear some more of the conversation.”

Ravens tight ends Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar were used on five short-yardage runs last season, converting four. Andrews earned the bulk of the work, finishing 3-for-4 overall.

“If they have it still in the game, we’ll still be doing it with Mark,” Harbaugh said. “And if they take it out of the game, then we won’t. That‘s pretty much where we’re at with it, football-wise.”

The Philadelphia Eagles brought former center Jason Kelce, one of the players who fueled the success of the “tush push,” to the meetings in Minnesota with owner Jeffrey Lurie to provide more clarity around the play.

After the vote was taken, the Eagles sent on social media a picture of quarterback Jalen Hurts about to run a “tush push” against the Green Bay Packers with the caption, “Push on.” The Packers proposed the ban on offensive players pushing, pulling, lifting, grasping or encircling a runner.

Baltimore Banner reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this article.