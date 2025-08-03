Tyler Loop wasted no time getting his name in front of Ravens fans.

In addition to a 12-for-12 practice, Loop made a 60-yard field goal to the delight of the fans who spent their Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium. The crowd also witnessed the rookie kicker hit a 56-yard attempt.

“It was fun,” he said. “Just getting to be around the fans for the first time. We’ve come to the stadium a few times with the specialists and just got some work in. So that was really fun. But, yeah, just getting around an environment like this again was a blast. It’s been what, seven, eight months since I played in a game. It just feels good to be back. It’s super exciting.”

It’s been a long and tumultuous ride for the kicker, who was selected in the sixth round of the draft to replace veteran Justin Tucker.

Tucker, who was embroiled in allegations of inappropriate behavior during massage sessions, was cut, so Loop seemed the likely replacement. However, it didn’t stop John Hoyland, the 22-year-old kicker who attended Wyoming, from competing for the job.

The Ravens released Hoyland on Saturday, though not to his direct fault. Baltimore needed to make other roster moves, so Hoyland was an unfortunate victim of circumstances, but the team said the door was open for his return.

“He made me better. No doubt,” Loop said of Hoyland. “He was a guy, just being around him, who’s extremely process-driven. He is as good as they come. I’m really looking forward to seeing what happens with him in his career. I think he has a good shot. Hey, man, I’m just super thankful to him. He made me a lot better. Now it’s just time to focus on what we can control, and that’s match good foot to ball, pick your targets and have fun.”

Loop has been working on his development mentally and technically. There’s the minutiae: how far he stands from the ball, the target he picks, how he finishes downfield. But Loop is also focused on what he can control, making sure every action is purposeful.

For fans worried about how Loop is going to adjust to the sightlines of the stadium, he’s also focusing on his adaptability. Thursday’s preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts will help with that. But, at the end of the day, it’s just putting foot to ball, he said.

“I think the wind and stuff like that is different, too,” coach John Harbaugh said. “They have been coming down here to kick with that, but still think the scoreboard on the fans in the stands, the targets that they make, that’s the real thing. So it’s really valuable to do that.”

As for the 60-yard kick, Loop kept it simple:

“Man, once the ball leaves my foot, there’s nothing I can do,” he said. “And so it’s just fun to see the fruits of your labor, right? Like, go through your process and you hit all of your objectives, the ball goes where you want it, and it’s a good feeling.”