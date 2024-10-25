After missing two practices while wearing a walking boot, wide receiver Zay Flowers returned for the Ravens’ final practice ahead of their Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns.

Flowers, deemed the team’s “wide receiver one” by fellow wideout Rashod Bateman, injured his ankle in the Ravens’ 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

Although Flowers left the game to get his ankle checked out, he returned soon after and didn’t miss any additional time. He played 72% of the offensive snaps and 2% of the special teams snaps, including a failed onside kick recovery.

After the game, Flowers declined interviews in the locker room because he said he had to get checked out by the medical staff. He then missed Wednesday’s walkthrough and Thursday’s practice. He was seen limping while out of the boot as well as walking in a boot in the locker room.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Only the special teams portion of Friday’s practice was open to the media, but Flowers was out there warming up with the wide receivers.

Through seven games this season, Flowers has had 34 catches for 412 yards (12.1 yards per catch) and six rushing attempts for 47 yards. He has scored one receiving touchdown this year.

In his two-year NFL career, Flowers has only missed one game. He was inactive for the Ravens final regular-season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The Ravens did not play many of their starters since they had already secured the top spot in the AFC heading into the playoffs, but Flowers was also dealing with a calf injury.

Flowers returned for the two postseason games. He has also played in every game this season.

Rookies running back Rasheen Ali (ankle) and cornerback T.J. Tampa Jr. (ankle) remained absent from practice. Veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey (knee) was also missing following his injury against the Buccaneers.