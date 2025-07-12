All right. This has got to stop. The feud between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has gotten ugly.

But more important, I, Robert Griffin III, have not been in the middle of it for the last two months. And I think we can all agree, no matter your opinion, that is far too long for people not to be talking about me, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Who better to weigh in?

I’m concerned that the discourse about Reese, one of Baltimore’s best pro athletes, might be shifting the wrong way. In the last few weeks, she’s been playing better than ever. She was just picked as a WNBA All-Star for the second time in as many years, and she’s leading all league rebounders by more than four boards per game. She introduced her first signature shoe this week and was announced as an NBA 2K cover athlete.

You can clearly see the problem. None of those things have involved me.

Now that I see some people are attacking Reese with extremely prejudiced imagery and language — something that has been happening for years but that I’m now calling out for the first time — I will step in to draw a line over what kinds of criticism I personally decide are acceptable.

Angel Reese should never be called or depicted as a monkey, such as this AI-generated offensive image I will share with my 2.2 million followers. If you didn’t see this before, now you have — and you can see how wrong it is that people are sharing this.

If you’re not disgusted, you’re part of the problem. If you agree with me, please retweet and subscribe to my YouTube show “Outta Pocket,” brought to you by Squarespace.

I’ve been quiet on the Angel Reese front. I’ve only pushed out two videos on this topic since May. For anyone who is not a former-quarterback-turned-talking head, that would be equivalent to living in solitude in a cave without cellphone service for a year.

Last time I spoke on this topic, I told a tough truth: that Reese has genuine hatred for Clark, her foil for the last few years. If you look closely enough at a video of Clark fouling Reese and knocking her to the court, she gets back up and is angry. What most people didn’t know, but I, Robert Griffin III, could tell from the video replay (I wasn’t, strictly speaking, “there” and I didn’t, strictly speaking “talk” to any of the players involved) was that Reese was going to sucker punch Clark.

Reese has grown to hate Clark because of the media always asking about her and constantly comparing the two. It’s a truly pervasive problem — I’ve tried to show how bad it is by tweeting about it constantly.

No, don’t listen to Reese when she says there’s no ill will. Don’t listen to Clark when she shares praise of her fellow All-Star. Listen to me, RGIII — and if listening to me makes you upset, listen to the Calm app, our sponsor for an upcoming episode.

No, in that game, Reese didn’t hit Clark or even push her — but I can tell that Reese has real hatred for Clark. It’s the same look people give me when I share some of my non-football takes with them. It’s the same look ESPN producers gave me before I got laid off from that network last year.

Trust me, when you see it enough, you recognize immediately when someone is sick of hearing you talk.

Last time I blessed the Angel vs. Caitlin discourse with my piping hot take, I and my family received death threats, threats of physical harm and sexual violence. I’m sure, if Angel and her family suffered the same kind of abuse, she’d say outright that cyberbullying is wrong. She might even set up a foundation to try to keep people from being cyberbullied, if she knew how bad it was for me.

Unfortunately, like knowing the truth behind sporting events I watched online, this is a burden that I, RGIII, have to bear alone.

I’m just here to have fun and talk about sports. Some people made it about race, but I never did and never will — the world just isn’t ready to hear my bold takes about how race and sports actually have never overlapped.

I tweeted this year that Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, Jesse Owens winning four gold medals in Nazi Germany and Jack Johnson becoming boxing’s first Black heavyweight champion were not inherently political acts.

There are a lot of books, movies and historical interviews that contradict my take, but I’ve stuck to my guns — that’s what sports is all about.

Sometimes people just don’t believe in you. Like when I was a HeismanTrophy-winning quarterback at Baylor, some people thought I should change my position before going to the NFL.

Was that about me being a Black player at a historically white position in football? I don’t see it that way, because — and I cannot emphasize enough — sports is never about race.

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky and Caitlin Clark meet at midcourt before a WNBA game. Robert Griffin III can see the hatred between the two. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

If you hate Angel Reese because you are a Caitlin Clark fan, don’t turn it racial. Or, if you make it racial, don’t do it overtly, like depicting her as a monkey.

We can do regular critiques, saying she is too expressive, or that’s she’s overly competitive, or speculate about hidden motivations behind her on-court interactions. That’s the kind of engagement bait that I can be ethically comfortable with — I and my podcast sponsor Bombas Socks, for when you want your feet to feel comfortable as you drop Truth Bombs(-as).

I spoke up in support of Angel Reese against racism, not to start drama. There is nothing dramatic about this tweet that you have to click “more” to read in its entirety.

There should be no space for racism in this world. If history teaches us one thing, the way to solve racism is to tweet through it.

I know this has been another tough lesson from me, Robert Griffin III, and not everyone is going to agree. But, whether you like my takes or not, please don’t forget these three parting words, which sum up my point of view better than any long tweet ever could:

Like. And. Subscribe.