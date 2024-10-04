The Savannah Bananas, a team with a fun approach to baseball that includes singing, dancing and gimmicks, are coming to Camden Yards next year.

The Bananas will play at Camden Yards as part of their 2025 world tour on Aug. 1 and 2, they announced.

The team was founded in 2016 as a collegiate baseball team in the Costal Plain League, and Orioles starter Cade Povich pitched for them in the 2020 season.

Following the 2022 season, the organization decided to fold the collegiate team and only play Banana Ball. Think the Harlem Globetrotters, just on a baseball field. Banana Ball has its own rules, including a two-hour time limit, an automatic out if a fan catches a foul ball, no mound visits and the golden batter rule, which allows each team the option once a game to send any hitter in the lineup to bat in any spot.

The game is played with a flare not seen at the major league level. There’s dancing umpires, singing pitchers and even players on stilts. The goal of the team is to bring fun back to baseball, and with it, they’ve grown quite the following. They played their first game outside of Savannah in 2022 and expanded to a world tour in 2023, playing in over 80 games.

Now, the team is so popular they are playing, and selling out, major league stadiums. They will play in 20 MLB stadiums — plus one NFL and one SEC football stadium — in 2025.

Tickets are available through a lottery system on the Savannah Bananas’ website. The lottery closes Nov. 1 and the drawing will take place two months before the game.