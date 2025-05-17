INDIANAPOLIS — The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry added another chapter Saturday when Reese took exception to Clark’s hard foul with 4:38 left in the third quarter as the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky opened their seasons.

Clark had 20 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the Fever to a 93-58 victory. Reese finished with 12 points and 17 rebounds.

They came together for the game’s most memorable play.

After Reese grabbed an offensive rebound, Clark slapped her across the arm, knocking the ball away and Reese to the floor. Reese then jumped up and confronted Clark as Fever center Aliyah Boston jumped in between the two players.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Following a replay review, the referees upgraded the foul to a flagrant one and called double technical fouls on Boston and Reese.

It was Clark’s third personal foul.

During an in-game interview with ESPN, Clark said there was “nothing malicious” about the foul.

“It’s just a good take foul,” Clark said. “You know, either Angel gets a wide-open two points, or we send them to the free-throw line. Nothing malicious about it. It’s just a good take foul. Every basketball player knows that.”

When Reese missed the first of two three throws, Gainbridge Fieldhouse erupted in cheers. Reese made the second, though, and Chicago added a layup on the ensuing possession to cut the deficit to 56-45.