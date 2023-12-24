A new round of stadium construction is underway for professional sports teams across the U.S., and taxpayers will be helping to pay the multibillion-dollar tab.

The wave of construction has seen teams chasing repairs and luxurious additions. Some teams have sought new public funding for the projects — with mixed support — even while debt from the last round of renovations a couple of decades ago is still being paid off.

This year alone, The Associated Press tallied about a dozen stadium projects that were unveiled or already underway for Major League Baseball and National Football League franchises. That doesn’t include additional projects for professional basketball, hockey and soccer teams.

Here’s a look at the emerging cycle of stadium projects, including those in Baltimore, and some of the motivations behind them.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A new project per month

As 2023 began, work already was underway on multiyear stadium renovations for the New Orleans Saints football team and Toronto Blue Jays baseball team. Then more teams joined the trend, at a pace of nearly one per month.

Though lacking specific plans, several other teams also are exploring stadium renovations, including the Arizona Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles baseball teams and the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals football teams.

Mixed results: A stadium case study

Georgia’s professional baseball and football teams moved into new stadiums in 2017.

The Atlanta Falcons moved into a $1.6 billion downtown stadium built — with the help of hundreds of millions of public dollars — next to their old one, which was imploded after a 25-year life.

The Atlanta Braves relocated from a downtown stadium originally built for the 1996 Olympics to a new suburban ballpark. Cobb County officials committed about $300 million in public funds, covering a little less than half of the new stadium’s costs.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Like elsewhere, the results were mixed.

J.C. Bradbury, a Kennesaw State University economist, studied the impact of the Braves’ move to a stadium surrounded by housing, retail, entertainment and commercial developments. He found an increase in local sales tax revenue consistent with greater economic activity but not enough to cover the public subsidies for the stadium.

Some residents also were upset they didn’t get to vote on the subsidy that helped fund it. The chair of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners subsequently lost reelection in 2016.

To move or not to move

Stadium projects often gain political support because of the implicit threat that sports teams could move elsewhere. Though relocations are uncommon, several have occurred in the past decade.

The St. Louis Rams football team left its publicly funded domed stadium for a palatial, privately financed facility in Los Angeles that opened in 2020. They share the stadium with the Chargers football team, which deserted its San Diego home.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

That same year, the Las Vegas Raiders also began playing in a new stadium in a new hometown, leaving an Oakland, California, facility that had been renovated at taxpayer expense in the 1990s to lure the Raiders back from Los Angeles. It was the same stadium used by the A’s, who were recently approved to relocate.

As Wisconsin lawmakers considered public aid to renovate the Brewers’ ballpark, some feared they also could move. A Major League Baseball official testified the league wasn’t “trying to create free-agent markets” so that “owners can get top dollars.”

“Our preference is to keep the franchises where they are,” MLB Chief Financial Officer Bob Starkey said. “But, ultimately, we’re not going to do anything that’s shortsighted.”

More From The Banner

Through racism, hatred and war, Oblate Sisters of Providence have stood their ground in Baltimore

Sister Magdala Gilbert, poses for a portrait at Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent, Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Baltimore’s long-shot push for America’s first Black saint

Maryland hospitals must pay back millions to poor patients. First, they have to find them.

Andre Braugher could never be boxed in