What a year it’s been — and we’re only five months in.

On the latest episode of The Adam Jones Podcast, hosts Adam Jones and Jerry Coleman relive some of their favorite moments of Season 3, including interviews with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (1:03), former big leaguer Matt Holliday (4:03), Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes (8:24), Padres third baseman Manny Machado (11:00). Then they discuss rain delays in baseball (25:06) and the possibility of robotic umpires (28:59).

Watch on YouTube

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

Paul Mancano

Paul.Mancano@thebaltimorebanner.com

Paul Mancano

Audience engagement editor, sports, at The Baltimore Banner.

