Trevor Williams sharp in Nationals’ 4-3 win in MLB Little League Classic

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Trevor Williams tossed two-hit ball over six shutout innings and led the Washington Nationals to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night in front of hundreds of the best Little League World Series players from around the world.

Jake Cave hit a two-run homer off Kyle Finnegan in the ninth, but the Nationals closer recovered to strike out pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto to end the game and set off a flurry of fireworks in the outfield. Finnegan got his 21st save.

Little Leaguers from 20 teams — from Nevada to Venezuela to Japan — helped stuff Historic Bowman Field, many of the kids using dugout tops as makeshift coasters for Gatorade bottles, hot dogs and other favorite ballpark snacks.

Some lucky ones even got to chew the fat at the sixth MLB Little League Classic with big leaguers such as Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper and Washington’s Joey Meneses. Meneses, out of Culiacán, Mexico, advised the Mexican Little Leaguers to “stay calm” in the spotlight. Harper tried to cheer up Media, of suburban Philadelphia, and fist-bumped players after the team was eliminated from the Little League World Series.

If they needed to take notes, grab a pencil.

OK, how about a bat such as the one used by Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott that was painted to resemble a No. 2 pencil? Yes, the end of the barrel was decorated as an eraser. Harper used one with his BFF’s face, the Phanatic, on the bat. While the Phanatic may easily be the most recognizable — let’s say, celebrity? — in Philadelphia, ESPN announcer David Cone confused the creature with SpongeBob on the broadcast.

The Little Leaguers were treated like stars. They tossed T-shirts from atop the dugout to fans, mingled with players during the game, got interviewed on television and kept the soda vendors hustling.

Williams (6-7) made pitching against the Phillies look like child’s play.

One night after Trea Turner homered twice in one inning in a Phillies rout, Williams struck out four and walked three.

He had some early help against the NL wild-card leaders. Keibert Ruiz ripped a two-RBI double off Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (9-6) and Dominic Smith had a two-RBI single for a 4-0 lead in the first.

Wheeler settled down after that. He struck out five in seven innings in front of a crowd that included Major League Commissioner Rob Manfred and Little League President Stephen Keener.

The big boppers Phillies fans came to see play — throw in the Media connection and most of the fans donned some sort of team merch — went down quietly. All-Star Nick Castellanos doubled in the sixth, but Harper and Kyle Schwarber went 0-for-3.

The Phillies and Nationals spent part of the day at the Little League International Complex and shared activities from cardboard sledding to Wiffle ball games with the Little Leaguers. The Phillies even took in a few innings watching the Media game and went wild when the team staged a tying rally.

“I think it’s been a lot of fun,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said before the game. “It was really an unbelievable experience to see the energy, the amount of people that were there, imagining as a 10- or 11-year-old playing in front of that many people in front of that type of energy.”