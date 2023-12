The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

On a rain-soaked afternoon, the Ravens pulled out a thrilling 37-31 overtime win over the Rams, thanks to a Tylan Wallace walk-off punt return touchdown. Hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer break down the game-winning play, discuss how Baltimore overcame their ill-timed miscues and take stock of the race for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

