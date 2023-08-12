Vargas, Ruiz, Alu homer as Nationals take series opener from Athletics, 8-2

WASHINGTON — Ildemaro Vargas homered and drove in four runs, Keibert Ruiz went deep at home for the first time since May and the Washington Nationals defeated the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Friday night.

Jake Alu added his first major league homer for Washington, which has won six of nine overall and 10 of 12 at home.

Oakland has lost seven of 10, is a major league-worst 33-83 and is on pace to finish 46-116. There were chants of “sell the team” in the top of the fifth inning, a message directed at Oakland owner John Fisher, who plans to move the franchise to Las Vegas.

Four Nationals relievers combined for six shutout innings after starter Joan Adon halted his warmups before the fourth and left with cramps in the calf of one leg and the groin area of the other. It was the second consecutive start Adon experienced cramping.

“It’s a little worrisome,” Adon said through an interpreter. “I’ve had it before, but usually I get it later in the game – sixth, seventh inning. It does worry me a little bit that it happened so early in the game.”

Cory Abbott (1-1) replaced Adon and earned his first big league win by allowing one hit in 1 1/3 innings.

Ruiz’s fifth-inning homer was his 13th this season but only his third at home and his first at Nationals Park since May 19. He lofted an elevated 91 mph sinker to right off Paul Blackburn (2-3), who allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Ruiz is hitting .341 with four homers and 12 RBIs over his last 25 games. The catcher has raised his average from .222 to .251 during the stretch.

“He’s not chasing,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “He’s hitting better with two strikes. He’s doing really well.”

Vargas padded the lead with a three-run drive off Sam Long in the seventh, and Alu homered off Long on the first pitch of the eighth.

Jordan Diaz hit a two-out, two-run single in the first to put Oakland ahead, but the A’s were hitless in their last seven at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Washington tied it in the second on back-to-back RBI singles by Vargas and Stone Garrett, and went ahead on Alu’s sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Oakland’s Lawrence Butler was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and went 0-for-4 in his major league debut.