Frances Tiafoe sends footwear message to Travis Scott at Wimbledon

The Associated Press

Published 7/6/2023 6:48 p.m. EDT

Frances Tiafoe, seeded 10th at Wimbledon, will play Grigor Dmitrov, the 21st seed, in the third round. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
WIMBLEDON, England — Frances Tiafoe is still waiting on his sneakers from Travis Scott.

The tennis player from Hyattsville, who advanced to the third round at Wimbledon on Thursday, playfully nudged the rapper to send him a pair of his new Nike sneakers.

“His manager keeps saying, ‘Yeah, it’s coming, yeah, it’s coming,’” the 25-year-old Tiafoe said, noting that Scott is performing on Saturday in London. “Yeah, no, this is all good fun. It’s just funny. Yeah, I’m excited. That’s definitely my guy. It’s cool that he’s out here.”

The 10th-seeded Tiafoe noticed top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz wearing a pair at practice during the Queen’s Club Championships, a Wimbledon warmup event.

Tiafoe beat Dominic Stricker 7-6 (11), 6-4, 6-2 and next faces 21st-seeded Grigor Dimitrov.

