Former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Xavier Scruggs joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones and broadcaster Jerry Coleman to discuss battling his ego early on about not playing on the major league level (1:32), the difference in styles between playing for the KBO League and the MLB (9:00), the fight to get opening day tickets in South Korea (23:50) and Scruggs’ role as diversity, equity and inclusion consultant for the St. Louis Cardinals (24:53). He also shares his outlook on the Orioles (27:25).
Later in the show, Jones and Coleman discuss the Ravens adding Derrick Henry (29:35) and Adam’s journey to South Korea for the Padres-Dodgers season-opening game (34:04). They take listener questions about pitcher and hitter results in spring training (40:36).
You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.