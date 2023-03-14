The Fire Brigade Pipes & Drums band of Greater Baltimore played traditional Irish music during the St. Patrick Parade in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 12, 2023. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)For the last five St. Patrick parades, the Mount Clare Museum House has teamed up with City Ranch and their urban equine program as they trot down Pratt Street. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)The St. Patrick Parade color guard twirls flags while marching down Pratt Street with the rest of the procession in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 12, 2023. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)The Doherty Petri School of Irish Dancing takes a group photo after strolling down Pratt Street in the St. Patrick Parade in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 12, 2023. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)In true St. Patrick’s Day spirit, this vintage Buick strutted its green paint job proudly in the St. Patrick Parade in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 12, 2023. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)A St. Patrick Parade volunteer shares some green necklaces with people lined up along Pratt Street in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 12, 2023. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)A band plays traditional Irish music on a festive St. Patrick Parade float sponsored by the Irish Charities of Maryland in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 12, 2023. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)St. Patrick Parade participants drive down in a classic 1960 Chevy Impala, along with several other hot rod collector cars on Pratt Street in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 12, 2023. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)Bagpipe players play traditional Irish music while they march down Pratt Street in the annual St. Patrick Parade in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 12, 2023. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)People happily walking their dog down Pratt Street in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 12, 2023. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)Performers dressed in traditional Irish formal wear march down Pratt Street with their bagpipes as they participate in the annual St. Patrick Parade in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 12, 2023. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)A baby St. Patrick strolls down Pratt Street along with the Soft Coated Wheaten Terriers of Maryland during the St. Patrick Parade in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 12, 2023. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)