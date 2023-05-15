State softball playoffs update

MPSSAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
Friday
Region quarterfinal
CLASS 1A
SOUTH
Region I
No. 3 seed Fallston 5, No. 6 Joppatowne
Monday
Region semifinals
CLASS 1A
NORTH
Region I
No. 4 South Carroll at No. 1 Francis Scott Key
No. 3 Liberty at No. 2 Western Tech
Region II
No. 4 Douglass at No. 1 ACCE
No. 3 Edmondson at No. 2 Forest Park
SOUTH
Region I
No. 5 Perryville at No. 1 Bohemia Manor
Fallston at No. 2 Patterson Mill
CLASS 2A
EAST
Region I
No. 5 North East at No. 1 Rising Sun
No. 6 North Harford at No. 2 Harford Tech
NORTH
Region I
No. 3 Lansdowne at No. 2 Carver A&T
Region II
No. 3 Sparrows Point at No. 2 Overlea
WEST
Region I
No. 4 Winters Mill at No. 1 Northeast
No. 3 Southern at No. 2 Century
Region II
No. 4 Middletown at No. 1 Glenelg
CLASS 3A
EAST
Region I
No. 5 Mount Hebron at No. 1 Manchester Valley
No. 3 Westminster at No. 2 Marriotts Ridge
Region II
No. 4 River Hill at No. 1 Reservoir
No. 3 Long Reach at No. 2 Wilde Lake
NORTH
Region I
Franklin at No. 1 Woodlawn
No. 3 Poly at No. 2 City
Region II
No. 5 Bel Air at No. 1 Kenwood
No. 3Towson at No. 2 Patapsco
SOUTH
Region II
No. 4 Arundel at No. 1 Stephen Decatur
No. 3 Crofton at No. 2 Oxon Hill
CLASS 4A
EAST
Region I
No. 4 Glen Burnie at No. 1 North County
No. 3 Old Mill at No. 2 Severna Park
Region II
No. 4 South River at No. 1 Broadneck
NORTH
Region I
No. 4 Dundalk at No. 1 Perry Hall
No. 3 Catonsville at No. 2 Dulaney