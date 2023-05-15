State softball playoffs update

Region semifinal action on tap Monday

VSN Staff

Published on: May 15, 2023 7:08 AM EDT

(Derek Toney)
MPSSAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Friday

Region quarterfinal

CLASS 1A

SOUTH

Region I

No. 3 seed Fallston 5, No. 6 Joppatowne

Monday

Region semifinals

CLASS 1A

NORTH

Region I

No. 4 South Carroll at No. 1 Francis Scott Key

No. 3 Liberty at No. 2 Western Tech

Region II

No. 4 Douglass at No. 1 ACCE

No. 3 Edmondson at No. 2 Forest Park

SOUTH

Region I

No. 5 Perryville at No. 1 Bohemia Manor

Fallston at No. 2 Patterson Mill

CLASS 2A

EAST

Region I

No. 5 North East at No. 1 Rising Sun

No. 6 North Harford at No. 2 Harford Tech

NORTH

Region I

No. 3 Lansdowne at No. 2 Carver A&T

Region II

No. 3 Sparrows Point at No. 2 Overlea

WEST

Region I

No. 4 Winters Mill at No. 1 Northeast

No. 3 Southern at No. 2 Century

Region II

No. 4 Middletown at No. 1 Glenelg

CLASS 3A

EAST

Region I

No. 5 Mount Hebron at No. 1 Manchester Valley

No. 3 Westminster at No. 2 Marriotts Ridge

Region II

No. 4 River Hill at No. 1 Reservoir

No. 3 Long Reach at No. 2 Wilde Lake

NORTH

Region I

Franklin at No. 1 Woodlawn

No. 3 Poly at No. 2 City

Region II

No. 5 Bel Air at No. 1 Kenwood

No. 3Towson at No. 2 Patapsco

SOUTH

Region II

No. 4 Arundel at No. 1 Stephen Decatur

No. 3 Crofton at No. 2 Oxon Hill

CLASS 4A

EAST

Region I

No. 4 Glen Burnie at No. 1 North County

No. 3 Old Mill at No. 2 Severna Park

Region II

No. 4 South River at No. 1 Broadneck

NORTH

Region I

No. 4 Dundalk at No. 1 Perry Hall

No. 3 Catonsville at No. 2 Dulaney