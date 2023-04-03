The Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 2 Baseball & Softball Top 15

Curley jumps six spots in baseball poll to No. 7; John Carroll, Arundel and Perry Hall all claim places in Softball Top 15

By VSN Staff

Published on: April 03, 2023 6:00 PM EDT

2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 2 Baseball Top 15

1.  ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 1

Last week: Defeated No. 2 John  Carroll, 2-1, and No. 8 Calvert Hall, 4-0; lost to then-No. 13 Archbishop Curley, 3-1

2.  JOHN CARROLL (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 2

Last week: Defeated St. Mary’s, 13-1, and then-No. 7 Loyola, 12-1; lost to No. 1 Archbishop Spalding, 2-1

3.  SEVERNA PARK (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Broadneck, 11-3, and Arundel, 16-6

4.  LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 7

Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Archbishop Curley, 6-2, and Mount St. Josephm 4-1; lost to No. 2 John Carroll, 12-1

5.  BROADNECK (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 6

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Severna Park, 11-3; defeated South River, 6-5 and Crofton, 7-2

6.  GLENELG (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 9

Last week: Defeated Howard, 6-5, and Centennial, 2–0; lost to Marriotts Ridge, 5-4

7.  ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (6-3)

Previous rank: No. 13

Last week: Defeated No. 1 Archbishop Spalding, 3-1, and Mount St. Joseph, 11-1; lost to then-No. 7 Loyola (6-2)

8.  CALVERT HALL (5-5)

Previous rank: No. 8

Last week: Defeated Gilman (4-3), Bishop McNamara (10-0) and Georgetown Prep (11-6)

9.  RESERVOIR (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Defeated Long Reach, 8-7, and Oakland Mills, 8-0; lost to Mount Hebron, 6-1

10. RIVER HILL (3-2)

Previous rank: No. 4

Last week: Lost to Marriotts Ridge, 11-8, and Atholton, 11-9; defeated Wilde Lake, 16-2

11.  CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (2-3)

Previous rank: No. 5

Last Week: Lost to Northeast, 5-2, and Crofton, 3-2; defeated North County (5-4)

12. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (4-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated then-No. 9 Glenelg (5-4), then-No. 4 River Hill, 11-8,and Howard (7-6)

13.  PATTERSON MILL (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: Defeated Harford Tech, 6-1, and then-No. 10 Fallston, 3-0; lost North Harford, 1-0

14. FALLSTON (1-2)

Previous rank: No. 10

Last week: Defeated Bel Air, 5-0; lost to then-No. 14 Patterson Mill, 3-0, and C.Milton Wright, 9-8

15t. PERRY HALL (2-0)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Defeated Franklin, 8-4

15. NORTH HARFORD (4-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Harford Tech (15-8), Rising Sun (12-8), and then No. 14 Patterson Mill (1-0)

2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 2 Softball Top 15

1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (2-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Catholic, 10-0, and John Carroll, 9-0

2. RESERVOIR (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Long Reach (21-6), Mount Hebron (18-4), No. 8 Wilde Lake (15-8) and Oakland Mills (26-3)

3. NORTHEAST (5-0)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Defeated Glen Burnie (5-0), then-No. 5 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel (9-3), and Southern (15-2)

4. CROFTON (4-1)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Defeated Broadneck (2-1), Southern (11-0) and then-No. 5 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel (12-4)

5. GLENELG (5-0)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Defeated Marriotts Ridge (5-4), Atholton (11-2), Howard (10-0) and Centennial (10-2)

6. RISING SUN (3-1)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Defeated Bel Air (5-4), North Harford (11-1) and North East (20-2)

7. CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (3-2)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Defeated North County (9-5) and Southern (19-3); lost to No. 3 Northeast (9-3) and No. 4 Crofton (12-4)

8. WILDE LAKE (4-1)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Defeated Oakland Mills (16-0) and Howard (6-4); lost to No. 2 Reservoir (15-8), and defeated River Hill (5-3)

9. EASTERN TECH (5-0)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Defeated Franklin (6-5), Sparrows Point (11-1), and Lansdowne (15-0)

10. FRANCIS SCOTT KEY (4-1)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: defeated Century (12-0), Liberty (3-1), and Winters Mills (13-3)

11. PATTERSON MILL (4-0)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: Defeated Perryville (9-7), Harford Tech (4-0), and North Harford (17-0)

12. JOHN CARROLL (4-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Mount de Sales (16-3) and Mercy (13-1), and lost to No. 1 Spalding, 9-0

13. FALLSTON (2-2)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Lost to North East (4-0); defeated Perryville (11-4), and lost to Harford Tech (6-5)

14. ARUNDEL (5-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Meade (13-0), Severna Park (24-11), Broadneck (7-4), and Annapolis (16-1)

15. PERRY HALL (5-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Towson (9-5), Chesapeake-Baltimore County (19-0) and Pikesville (19-0)