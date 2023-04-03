The Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 2 Baseball & Softball Top 15

2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 2 Baseball Top 15
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (8-1)
Previous rank: No. 1
Last week: Defeated No. 2 John Carroll, 2-1, and No. 8 Calvert Hall, 4-0; lost to then-No. 13 Archbishop Curley, 3-1
2. JOHN CARROLL (3-1)
Previous rank: No. 2
Last week: Defeated St. Mary’s, 13-1, and then-No. 7 Loyola, 12-1; lost to No. 1 Archbishop Spalding, 2-1
3. SEVERNA PARK (5-0)
Previous rank: No. 3
Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Broadneck, 11-3, and Arundel, 16-6
4. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (5-1)
Previous rank: No. 7
Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Archbishop Curley, 6-2, and Mount St. Josephm 4-1; lost to No. 2 John Carroll, 12-1
5. BROADNECK (3-1)
Previous rank: No. 6
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Severna Park, 11-3; defeated South River, 6-5 and Crofton, 7-2
6. GLENELG (3-1)
Previous rank: No. 9
Last week: Defeated Howard, 6-5, and Centennial, 2–0; lost to Marriotts Ridge, 5-4
7. ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (6-3)
Previous rank: No. 13
Last week: Defeated No. 1 Archbishop Spalding, 3-1, and Mount St. Joseph, 11-1; lost to then-No. 7 Loyola (6-2)
8. CALVERT HALL (5-5)
Previous rank: No. 8
Last week: Defeated Gilman (4-3), Bishop McNamara (10-0) and Georgetown Prep (11-6)
9. RESERVOIR (3-1)
Previous rank: No. 11
Last week: Defeated Long Reach, 8-7, and Oakland Mills, 8-0; lost to Mount Hebron, 6-1
10. RIVER HILL (3-2)
Previous rank: No. 4
Last week: Lost to Marriotts Ridge, 11-8, and Atholton, 11-9; defeated Wilde Lake, 16-2
11. CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (2-3)
Previous rank: No. 5
Last Week: Lost to Northeast, 5-2, and Crofton, 3-2; defeated North County (5-4)
12. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (4-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated then-No. 9 Glenelg (5-4), then-No. 4 River Hill, 11-8,and Howard (7-6)
13. PATTERSON MILL (4-1)
Previous rank: No. 14
Last week: Defeated Harford Tech, 6-1, and then-No. 10 Fallston, 3-0; lost North Harford, 1-0
14. FALLSTON (1-2)
Previous rank: No. 10
Last week: Defeated Bel Air, 5-0; lost to then-No. 14 Patterson Mill, 3-0, and C.Milton Wright, 9-8
15t. PERRY HALL (2-0)
Previous rank: No. 15
Last week: Defeated Franklin, 8-4
15. NORTH HARFORD (4-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Harford Tech (15-8), Rising Sun (12-8), and then No. 14 Patterson Mill (1-0)
2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 2 Softball Top 15
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (2-0)
Previous rank: No. 1
Last week: Defeated Catholic, 10-0, and John Carroll, 9-0
2. RESERVOIR (5-0)
Previous rank: No. 2
Last week: Defeated Long Reach (21-6), Mount Hebron (18-4), No. 8 Wilde Lake (15-8) and Oakland Mills (26-3)
3. NORTHEAST (5-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated Glen Burnie (5-0), then-No. 5 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel (9-3), and Southern (15-2)
4. CROFTON (4-1)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated Broadneck (2-1), Southern (11-0) and then-No. 5 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel (12-4)
5. GLENELG (5-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated Marriotts Ridge (5-4), Atholton (11-2), Howard (10-0) and Centennial (10-2)
6. RISING SUN (3-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated Bel Air (5-4), North Harford (11-1) and North East (20-2)
7. CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (3-2)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated North County (9-5) and Southern (19-3); lost to No. 3 Northeast (9-3) and No. 4 Crofton (12-4)
8. WILDE LAKE (4-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated Oakland Mills (16-0) and Howard (6-4); lost to No. 2 Reservoir (15-8), and defeated River Hill (5-3)
9. EASTERN TECH (5-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated Franklin (6-5), Sparrows Point (11-1), and Lansdowne (15-0)
10. FRANCIS SCOTT KEY (4-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: defeated Century (12-0), Liberty (3-1), and Winters Mills (13-3)
11. PATTERSON MILL (4-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Perryville (9-7), Harford Tech (4-0), and North Harford (17-0)
12. JOHN CARROLL (4-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Mount de Sales (16-3) and Mercy (13-1), and lost to No. 1 Spalding, 9-0
13. FALLSTON (2-2)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Lost to North East (4-0); defeated Perryville (11-4), and lost to Harford Tech (6-5)
14. ARUNDEL (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Meade (13-0), Severna Park (24-11), Broadneck (7-4), and Annapolis (16-1)
15. PERRY HALL (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Towson (9-5), Chesapeake-Baltimore County (19-0) and Pikesville (19-0)